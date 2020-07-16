Public safety roundup

NEW HARTFORD – A New Hartford man who was caught with an endangered snake and a marijuana growing operation has been sentenced to prison on gun charges.
Brian Henry Anderson, 52, was sentenced to one year in prison on a charge of felon and drug user in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday. He will be on supervised release for three years following prison.
His defense had sought leniency because he used marijuana to treat post-traumatic stress disorder, according to court records.
Prosecutors objected, noting Anderson was found with more than 120 plants and planted marijuana in ditches, increasing the possibility others could come across it.
According to court records, authorities searched his home on June 2, 2018, and found marijuana plants growing in a closet, two shotguns and a massasauga rattlesnake.
He earlier pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of illegal possession of a protected nongame animal and possession of an endangered species in connection with the snake.
Waterloo man
faces gun charge
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun at another person in March.
Waterloo police arrested Rayshawn G. Bourrage, 21, on Tuesday on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and reckless use of a firearm. Bond was set at $10,000.
According to police, Bourrage fired a gun in the area of Courtland and Vinton streets around 7:15 p.m. March 10 and then hid the gun under an air conditioner in the 500 block of Courtland. No injuries were reported, and officers seized a .357-caliber Lasserre Comanche III revolver that contained his DNA.
Bourrage told police he was shooting at someone who had shot at him first, according to court records. At the time, Bourrage was on probation for a felony forgery conviction.
Teens detained in
stadium break-in
WATERLOO -- Two teens have been detained following break-ins at the home of the Bucks baseball team.
Officers were called to an alarm at the press box at Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road, around 6 p.m. Wednesday, but found the culprits had fled before they arrived.
Then a second alarm rang around 10:40 p.m., this time at the stadium’s concessions stand, and officers caught two 13-year-old boys nearby. The youths were charged with third-degree burglary.
Police investigate
Waterloo shooting
WATERLOO – Police are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged a Waterloo home.
Neighbors called police after hearing gunfire around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, and officers found bullets struck a home at 628 Warren Drive. The resident was home, but no injuries were reported.
Police said they don’t think the house was the intended target of the gunfire.
Man arrested in
Lost Island thefts
WATERLOO -- A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested for allegedly raiding patrons’ bags at Lost Island Water Park.
Waterloo police arrested Austin Hunter Klenk, 21, on Wednesday on a charge of second-degree theft. Bond was set at $5,000.
Police said surveillance video showed Klenk grab a number of bags from picnic tables at the water park and head for the men’s locker room June 28.
He then returned to the tables two more times, grabbing more bags and returning to the locker room, according to court records. He allegedly took $1,400 worth of items from the bags and dumped the empty bags in the trash.
Klenk has a prior burglary conviction for trying to take items from parked cars in Marion in 2019.
