WAVERLY — A Tripoli man has been arrested following a Tuesday night chase in Bremer County that reached speeds of 131 mph.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jacob Donald Masker, 20, for second offense operating while intoxicated, felony eluding and two stop sign violations.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy clocked a Ford Mustang going 105 mph in a 65-mph zone heading north in the 2200 block of U.S. Highway 218 at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday. The chase lasted about 20 miles and ended near the intersection of Road V14 and 120th Street north of Horton.
No damage or injuries were reported.
Arrest after woman hit with oxygen tank
WATERLOO — An Evansdale man has been arrested for allegedly clubbing a woman over the head with an oxygen tank in Waterloo.
Waterloo police arrested Charles Stanley Hobert, 65, of 408 East End Ave., Tuesday night on one count of willful injury causing serious injury.
Officers were called to an Independence Avenue home shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday and found the resident, 41-year-old Sarah Einfelt, on the floor, bleeding from a head wound and incoherent. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Witnesses told police Hobert was involved in an argument and then hit Einfelt with the oxygen tank.
Gunfire damages homes and car
WATERLOO — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged two homes and a parked car.
No arrests have been made, according to police.
Neighbors called 911 around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday after hearing gunfire, and officers found houses at 412 and 414 Sunnyside Ave. were struck by bullets. At least one of the homes was occupied at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.
Investigators recovered spent shell casings in the area, according to police.
Second person held in February robbery
WATERLOO — A second person has been arrested in connection with a holdup at a Waterloo convenience store in February.
Authorities arrested Elijah Anthony Lewis, 17, of 833 Dawson St., on Friday for one count of first-degree robbery. Lewis was charged as an adult.
According to police reports, two people, one carrying a silver-colored handgun, entered the Neighborhood Mart, 2100 Lafayette St., around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 20. The assailants grabbed money from the cash register and fled.
Witnesses identified Lewis as the person holding the handgun, according to court records.
Lewis is the second person to be arrested in the robbery. Ricardauris Dupree Robinson, 19, of Waterloo, was arrested in March after investigators said a tattoo on Robinson’s wrist matched one seen in a store surveillance video. Robinson’s trial is tentatively set for later this month.
