WATERLOO — Two people were injured in a crash on Sergeant Road on Tuesday morning.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue had to cut the roof from a pickup truck that rolled in order to free one person from the vehicle. One person was taken to Covenant Medical Center, and another person was transported to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment.

The identities and conditions of the injured weren’t available.

The crash happened around 6:10 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Sergeant Road near the intersection with Greyhound Drive and involved a Ford pickup truck and a Chrysler Pacifica minivan. The wreckage closed the southbound lanes to traffic.

Sentencing set in robbery case

WATERLOO — Sentencing has been set for November for a Waterloo man convicted of robbing a man at gunpoint during a cell phone deal in 2017.

A Black Hawk County jury found Dijonis Deontray Brown, 19, guilty of first-degree robbery Sept. 10 following trial. He faces up to 25 years in prison, and sentencing has been set for Nov. 5.

Authorities said the victim had planned to meet a woman in the Hy-Vee gas station parking lot on Logan Avenue to purchase cell phones Oct. 3, 2017. When he arrived, a man with a gun approached him and took a pouch with cash.

Later that day, police found Brown and money in a vehicle matching the description of the getaway vehicle, and witnesses identified him as the robber, according to court records.

Trial for another person arrested in the robbery, 22-year-old LaDajia Greer, is pending.

Brown’s defense attorney, David Fiester, is asking the court for a new trial.

Brown also is awaiting trial for charges in an August 2017 bicycle stop where a gun was found, and a January 2018 shooting on Logan Avenue.

