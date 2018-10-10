WATERLOO — Two people were injured in a crash on Sergeant Road on Tuesday morning.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue had to cut the roof from a pickup truck that rolled in order to free one person from the vehicle. One person was taken to Covenant Medical Center, and another person was transported to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment.
The identities and conditions of the injured weren’t available.
The crash happened around 6:10 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Sergeant Road near the intersection with Greyhound Drive and involved a Ford pickup truck and a Chrysler Pacifica minivan. The wreckage closed the southbound lanes to traffic.
Sentencing set in robbery case
WATERLOO — Sentencing has been set for November for a Waterloo man convicted of robbing a man at gunpoint during a cell phone deal in 2017.
A Black Hawk County jury found Dijonis Deontray Brown, 19, guilty of first-degree robbery Sept. 10 following trial. He faces up to 25 years in prison, and sentencing has been set for Nov. 5.
Authorities said the victim had planned to meet a woman in the Hy-Vee gas station parking lot on Logan Avenue to purchase cell phones Oct. 3, 2017. When he arrived, a man with a gun approached him and took a pouch with cash.
Later that day, police found Brown and money in a vehicle matching the description of the getaway vehicle, and witnesses identified him as the robber, according to court records.
Trial for another person arrested in the robbery, 22-year-old LaDajia Greer, is pending.
Brown’s defense attorney, David Fiester, is asking the court for a new trial.
Brown also is awaiting trial for charges in an August 2017 bicycle stop where a gun was found, and a January 2018 shooting on Logan Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.