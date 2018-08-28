WATERLOO — A bicyclist who was injured in a collision with a car last week has died.
Waterloo police said Tuesday they were notified over the weekend that Eugene David Harding, 31, of Cedar Falls, died. Harding had been at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City since the Aug. 22 accident on Broadway Street.
Authorities said he suffered head injuries in the collision.
The crash remains under investigation by the Waterloo Police Department, and no citations have been issued.
Harding was pedaling east on Broadway about 6:20 p.m. Aug. 22 when he was apparently struck from behind by an eastbound car, police said. The driver told officers she had reached down to pick up a cigarette but had kept her eyes on the road, according to police records. She told police she saw the bicyclist in the middle of the roadway but was unable to stop, records state.
The accident was the second fatal bike crash in the Waterloo area in recent months.
On July 2, competitive bicyclist and triathlete Connie Inks, 54, was traveling south on Highway 218 north of Washburn when she was struck from behind by a southbound passenger car. She was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead later that day.
Bullet hits officer’s personal vehicle
WATERLOO — Waterloo police are investigating after a bullet struck an officer’s personal truck.
The round pierced the back window while the unoccupied vehicle was parked in the lot behind the police station at 715 Mulberry St. sometime Monday night while the officer was on duty.
Maj. Joe Leibold said it wasn’t clear if the officer’s vehicle was specifically targeted or if the bullet was a stray round.
The officer noticed the damage about 11:10 p.m. Monday after leaving his shift. The bullet was found on the backseat area’s floorboard, according to the police report. It was seized for ballistics testing.
Waterloo police did respond to a report of gunfire around 9:45 p.m. when neighbors in the area of Independence Avenue and Vinton Street called 911 after hearing shots. Officers found a parked car in the 400 block of Florence Street had been hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
The Florence Street location is about half a mile from the police station.
Man sentenced in Shell Rock attack
SHELL ROCK — A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison in connection with a 2017 attack at a Shell Rock home.
Kelvin Lee Plain Sr., 50, had been charged with felony willful injury causing bodily injury, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary. In August, he pleaded to assault causing bodily injury, third-degree criminal mischief and burglary in Butler County District Court in Allison.
He was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for time served. The sentence will run concurrent with time Plain will serve in a Black Hawk County drug case.
According to court records, Plain and another person broke into a home at 819 Cherry St. in Shell Rock on March 16, 2017, and attacked Chris Sonberg and Gregory Burkett, hitting them with beer glasses and kicking them while they were on the floor.
Plain threatened to cut Sonberg’s throat if she went to police, records state. The intruders took cash, cell phones, car keys and a purse and slashed all the tires on two vehicles and broke a windshield when they left, court records state.
Plain was sentenced to five years in prison on the Black Hawk County drug charge. In that case, Plain allegedly threatened a woman with a BB gun March 18, 2017, in Waterloo, and officers found marijuana when they confronted him.
