MANCHESTER (AP) — A driver whose passenger drowned after the vehicle they were in broke through ice in eastern Iowa has been sentenced to up to 15 years.
Joshua Juengel, 37, of Manchester, was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years on a count of vehicular homicide and five years for leaving the scene of a fatal crash.
Prosecutors say he must serve at least seven years of the sentence before he can be released.
Juengel pleaded guilty to the counts last month. In exchange, prosecutors dropped related charges.
A witness spotted Juengel’s vehicle doing doughnuts on the ice before it plunged into the frigid water of Lake Delhi on Jan. 8. The body of 23-year-old Alex Salow was found in the vehicle.
Alleged funnel cake thief charged again
WATERLOO – A man accused of stealing funnel cakes from a Waterloo waterpark is now facing charges for allegedly taking a safe from a home.
Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday charged Dylan Anthony Hoffert, 20, of 1106 Langley Road, with one count each of third-degree burglary, second-degree theft and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Deputies allege Hoffert, a 12-year-old boy and 20-year-old Reese Jacob VanDaele entered a home at 4245 North Ave. on Jan. 13 and took a safe containing $5,000 in collectible coins and bills and $1,500 worth of cash bonds.
VanDaele, of Hudson, was arrested Aug. 4 for burglary, theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with the crime.
Hoffert was arrested Sunday for third-degree burglary for allegedly entering Lost Island Waterpark after hours July 6, taking funnel cakes from a concession area and leaving freezer doors open, resulting in the loss of ice cream.
Waterloo man arrested for rifle
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been indicted on weapons charges in connection with a military-style rifle police found while investigating drugs in April.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Daulton James Graff, 19, with drug user in possession of a firearm and false statement during a firearm purchase Aug. 8. Waterloo police arrested him Aug. 11, and he was later released pending trial, which is tentatively scheduled for November.
According to court records, officers with Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team executed a search warrant at 420 Locust St. on April 26 after seeing social media posts advertising butane hash oil and other marijuana-related products.
During the search, police found a 5.56-caliber DPMS AR-15 rifle in Graff’s bedroom. They also found marijuana in the house.
Authorities allege Graff gave false statements, claiming he wasn’t a drug user when he bought the rifle from Scheel’s sporting goods store in February 2018.
