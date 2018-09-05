WATERLOO — Police are investigating a carjacking that happened last week.
Domingo Ramirez-Gaspar, 47, told police he was driving home around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Columbia Street when another vehicle pulled to block him in. A man with a mask and a gun exited the other vehicle and ordered Ramirez out of his 2011 Buick LaCrosse and then drove off with the car, according to police.
Officers later found the Buick damaged.
Man arrested in pursuit
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls police Monday arrested a man following a pursuit.
Matthew J. Tarkett, 45, no address given, faces charges of eluding (aggravated misdemeanor), two counts of reckless driving and multiple traffic violations following the incident, which began about 10:50 p.m. Sunday.
Cedar Falls police said they were called to the Hy-Vee parking lot on University Avenue about a suspicious man. When police approached, he drove off, leading several officers in a pursuit.
The pursuit was called off at 11:15 p.m when officers could no longer find the vehicle. At 4:05 a.m. Monday, officers located the vehicle and made contact with Targett, the vehicle owner, when they arrested him.
Bullets hit CF home
CEDAR FALLS — At least one bullet pierced a Tremont Street home in the early morning hours Sunday.
Cedar Falls Police say they were called to the 1900 block of Tremont Street at 2:41 a.m. Sunday for shots fired.
When they arrived, they found an unspecified house on that block had been hit by at least one bullet.
No injuries were reported to police and no arrests had been made as of Sunday, police said.
Police didn’t have details of who was inside the house at the time, nor did they know if more than one bullet had pierced the house or if bullets had been found anywhere else on the block.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Waterloo man reports robbery
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man told police he was robbed at gunpoint while walking Monday morning.
Mark Capers said he was in the 400 block of Wellington Street around 10:30 a.m. when two men came up behind him. One of the suspects pointed gun at him and told him to empty his pockets.
The assailants then took cash, and Capers ran off, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.