The Proud Image Chorus will continue its summer church performances.
The chorus will again sing at Sunday services at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2211 Maynard, at 8:30 a.m. and at the 10 a.m. service at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette, Evansdale. The Proud Image Chorus is an all male a cappella group.
Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Prince of Peace in Evansdale. For more information, call Alan Ferden, 269-1589.
