Proud Image Chorus

Proud Image Chorus

The Proud Image Chorus will continue its summer church performances.

The chorus will again sing at Sunday services at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2211 Maynard, at 8:30 a.m. and at the 10 a.m. service at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette, Evansdale. The Proud Image Chorus is an all male a cappella group.

Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Prince of Peace in Evansdale. For more information, call Alan Ferden, 269-1589.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments