Protest draws crowd to Waterloo post office Saturday

WATERLOO — Dozens of people gathered Saturday morning outside of the post office to demonstrate against efforts by the Trump administration to limit voting by mail in this fall's presidential election.
Well over 60 protesters lined the downtown sidewalk in front of the building – some spilling into Sycamore Street at times – holding signs, American flags and umbrellas. Skies were overcast and thunder rumbled in the distance, but the rain largely held off until the event had wrapped up.
The protest was spurred by changes in overtime rules, delivery practices and the removal of hundreds of mail-sorting machines across the country. Delivery delays are alleged by critics of the moves who also see a potential impact on mail-in voting.
"We're out here today because the postal service has been under attack by the right for a number of years," said Chris Schwartz of Americans for Democratic Action Iowa and a Black Hawk County supervisor. He told the crowd that those attacks have increased lately since Louis DeJoy took over the role of postmaster general in June and implemented the measures following an appointment by President Donald Trump.
Schwartz claimed that DeJoy is "heavily invested" in companies that compete with the United States Postal Service. "So, make no mistake about his motives," he said.
"I am hearing from seniors every day how worried they are that this is going to impact them," said Logun Buckley, an organizer with the Iowa Alliance for Retired Americans. "It is no coincidence that one of our sorting machines has been removed."
Kimberly Karol, president of the Postal Service Workers Union in Waterloo, sounded the alarm this past week about the removal of sorting equipment from the Waterloo post office. She appeared on several national news networks as the first person to speak out about the issue and was later interviewed by The Courier. A postal service spokesperson disputed that any delays were occurring at the Waterloo post office and Sen. Chuck Grassley said he wasn't aware of any machines being removed there.
Waterloo postal employee Quinten Rose on Saturday said Karol's claim is true, though.
"One of five letter sorting machines has been removed," said Rose, who joined the protest with his wife and three children. "The machine was operating up until the day they removed it." He noted that it is still on the post office premises.
"I just don't agree with what DeJoy is doing," said Rose. He has seen an influx of mail since concerns emerged with the coronavirus pandemic in March due to increased online shopping through services like Amazon and more people getting their medications sent to them. He suggested rather removing machines "we need to be expanding."
Margaret Whiting voiced concerns about the postal changes, as well.
"I don't want my mail slowed down," said the Waterloo woman. "I just think it's ridiculous. We need to demand the sorting machines go back in."
Whiting, who doesn't work for the post office, said her 94-year-old mother-in-law did at one time and wanted to attend the protest but decided against it because of age- and COVID-19-related concerns.
"She worked so hard to get the mail out on time," said Whiting, during 12 years of working in northern Minnesota. She said her mother-in-law was upset about any potential slow-down in delivery.
Schwartz and Buckley called on Sens. Grassley and Joni Ernst to support legislation approved in the U.S. House protecting postal services. They also encouraged attendees to not let the Trump administration's tactics keep them from voting by mail.
"Vote early as soon as you get your absentee ballot," said Schwartz. "Don't let them scare you away."
