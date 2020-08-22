Protest draws crowd to Waterloo post office Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — Dozens of people gathered Saturday morning outside of the post office to demonstrate against efforts by the Trump administration to limit voting by mail in this fall's presidential election.

Well over 60 protesters lined the downtown sidewalk in front of the building – some spilling into Sycamore Street at times – holding signs, American flags and umbrellas. Skies were overcast and thunder rumbled in the distance, but the rain largely held off until the event had wrapped up.

The protest was spurred by changes in overtime rules, delivery practices and the removal of hundreds of mail-sorting machines across the country. Delivery delays are alleged by critics of the moves who also see a potential impact on mail-in voting.

"We're out here today because the postal service has been under attack by the right for a number of years," said Chris Schwartz of Americans for Democratic Action Iowa and a Black Hawk County supervisor. He told the crowd that those attacks have increased lately since Louis DeJoy took over the role of postmaster general in June and implemented the measures following an appointment by President Donald Trump.

Schwartz claimed that DeJoy is "heavily invested" in companies that compete with the United States Postal Service. "So, make no mistake about his motives," he said.