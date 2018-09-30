Letters to the Editor logo

 

STEVE KAPLER

WATERLOO -- Forget the politicians. Here’s my “PC-be-damned” reaction to the Tibbetts and Arozamena murders.

If the white homeless guy accused of murdering Ms. Arozamena is convicted, and if the illegal alien (or as The Courier editorial staff spin their PC narrative, “a Mexican national living in the U.S. illegally and working under an alias on a farm near Brooklyn”) is convicted of murdering Ms. Tibbetts, I propose Iowa reintroduce the death penalty, with a retroactive clause, thus allowing both murderers be hung till breathing stops.

In applying capital punishment, I’m an equal opportunity employer.

Additionally, repeat violent offenders should be subjected to stronger state laws to keep them separate from the society they threaten daily. Furthermore, all estimated 20 million illegal aliens, regardless of their ethnicity, religion, country or planet, must be deported back to their homes until their medical (AIDS, tuberculosis, syphilis, etc.) and criminal backgrounds are thoroughly vetted. Extreme? What in hell’s half-acre was Ellis Island about?

Finally, build that wall we were promised. That would give Iowa citizens a far better chance of living longer, safer lives. We can’t bring back the dead. Is it asking too much of us to protect the living?

