STEVE KAPLER
WATERLOO -- Forget the politicians. Here’s my “PC-be-damned” reaction to the Tibbetts and Arozamena murders.
If the white homeless guy accused of murdering Ms. Arozamena is convicted, and if the illegal alien (or as The Courier editorial staff spin their PC narrative, “a Mexican national living in the U.S. illegally and working under an alias on a farm near Brooklyn”) is convicted of murdering Ms. Tibbetts, I propose Iowa reintroduce the death penalty, with a retroactive clause, thus allowing both murderers be hung till breathing stops.
In applying capital punishment, I’m an equal opportunity employer.
Additionally, repeat violent offenders should be subjected to stronger state laws to keep them separate from the society they threaten daily. Furthermore, all estimated 20 million illegal aliens, regardless of their ethnicity, religion, country or planet, must be deported back to their homes until their medical (AIDS, tuberculosis, syphilis, etc.) and criminal backgrounds are thoroughly vetted. Extreme? What in hell’s half-acre was Ellis Island about?
Finally, build that wall we were promised. That would give Iowa citizens a far better chance of living longer, safer lives. We can’t bring back the dead. Is it asking too much of us to protect the living?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.