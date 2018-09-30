JIM CLAUSEN
WEST UNION --- Boy what a wonderful world we have created. Our kids have about a 15-second attention span and we cannot think about important issues any other way. Watch the fricken commercials, all done within 15 seconds, mindless and planting buying signals.
No wonder we cannot think. We are programmed according to DA GOOGLE.
Sorry, I prefer to think long and hard about issues important to me. Do you? This world, created for us has turned us into mindless idiots.
