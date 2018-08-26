Letters to the Editor logo

 

ROGER W. SMITH

WATERLOO -- The renowned English writer Malcolm Muggeridge observed in his 1971 book, "Something Beautiful for God: Mother Teresa of Calcutta," that to say that God cares more for the one lost sheep than for the minority and nine who are not lost is "an anti-statistical proposition."

Commenting on that observation some four decades later, Mark P. Shea wrote the following in his inspiring book, "The Work of Mercy: Being the Hands and Heart of Christ:" "In a cash-strapped culture full of aging baby boomers who are only going to cost more as they age and sicken, this will soon be a subversive and anti-American remark. For as we deal with the morally sick mercilessly, so we shall soon deal with the physically sick and especially the aged. What else can we expect from a culture that kills a million and a half perfectly health babies every year for their sin of being inconvenient?"

Recently, I signed a "Stop the Abortion Lobby's Takeover" pledge and returned it with a donation to Iowa Pro-Life Action in Des Moines. Together, we are determined to prevent Iowa from turning into the abortion capital of the Midwest in November.

