PRINT Waterloo Career Center opens student-run convenience store

“It’s so hands on,” said Endrina Huseinovic, a West High School senior who was involved in the planning process last semester and now works as a cashier. “This is stuff you actually do in the real world. That’s why I really like working here.”

Huseinovic said she plans to study business marketing in college and has enjoyed applying what she’s learned from her marketing classes to the store.

“It makes me feel so independent. … At West I feel so outgrown, and here I feel I have more freedom,” she said.

The store is open for five shifts between classes Monday through Friday. It sells local Fat Cup coffee and other beverages, ice scrapers, pens, pencils, hair ties and more.

Aalderks, with more than 15 years of teaching experience, joined the career center last fall. Originally from the Aplington-Parkersburg area, Aalderks was a teacher in the Des Moines area before moving back to the Cedar Valley and teaching business and CAPS classes at Cedar Falls High School.

He said he thoroughly enjoys working with students at what he describes as the “blank canvas that can give the kids whatever they want and need to succeed in the real world.