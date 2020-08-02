PRINT: sunday 8.02 met briefs

Yard waste collection carts can be placed at the same location for Monday pickup. Yard waste may also be taken to the transfer station. Rural-type mailboxes will be removed and temporarily relocated. Normally, mailboxes are relocated to the adjacent side streets. Once reconstruction is complete, the mailboxes will be returned to their original locations. Please do not park adjacent to relocated mailboxes. The residents will be responsible for removing any decorative attachments to the mailboxes and relocating any landscape plantings within the right-of-way.