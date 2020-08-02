PRINT: sunday 8.02 met briefs

Amerigroup helps
Waterloo Schools
WATERLOO — Amerigroup is sponsoring a back-to-school campaign for Waterloo Schools. Emma Ferguson and Warren Dukes from Amerigroup Iowa presented a check to the district last week.
Amerigroup Iowa is one of two managed care organizations contracted by the state to provide insurance for all Iowans who meet income guidelines.
Hwy. 57/1st St.
work continues
CEDAR FALLS — Beginning Wednesday, PCI will continue construction by closing the northern half of West First Street/Iowa Highway 57 from Walnut Street to North College Street for underground utility related work. A full closure of the northern lanes will be required. East and westbound head-to-head traffic will be maintained throughout construction, approximately three weeks, depending on the weather, before continuing to the West. Please avoid the construction area. Heavy equipment will be moving back and forth on the closed street.
During the closure, alternate garbage pickup points will be required for residents and businesses who normally place automated collection carts within the closure area. Residents located on the north side of West First Street can place carts on the open portion of North College Street, on the temporary access road, or adjacent to the work zone where access is provided, on the normal collection day for that particular street.
Yard waste collection carts can be placed at the same location for Monday pickup. Yard waste may also be taken to the transfer station. Rural-type mailboxes will be removed and temporarily relocated. Normally, mailboxes are relocated to the adjacent side streets. Once reconstruction is complete, the mailboxes will be returned to their original locations. Please do not park adjacent to relocated mailboxes. The residents will be responsible for removing any decorative attachments to the mailboxes and relocating any landscape plantings within the right-of-way.
Luther announces
2020 graduates
DECORAH - Ilsa Knivsland, Jonathan Kuehner and Jamie Swartley, all of Cedar Falls, participated in commencement for the Luther College class of 2020 during a unique virtual commencement ceremony May 24.
Knivsland received a Bachelor of Arts degree in nursing and earned cum laude honors. Kuehner received a Bachelor of Arts degree in neuroscience. Swartley received a Bachelor of Arts degree in music and earned cum laude honors.
A total of 417 graduates watched from their homes with loved ones as they were honored and celebrated during the virtual ceremony. Of that number, 141 graduates received Latin honors and 80 were first-generation college students.
Goodwill now
requiring masks
WATERLOO - Effective Monday, anyone entering Goodwill facilities will be required to wear a mask or face covering.
This includes retail stores, donation centers, warehouses, and offices. As availability permits, face masks can be purchased at the checkout counter in retail stores. Goodwill is disinfecting stores, especially in high-touch areas, multiple times a day and all employees are encouraged to practice CDC-recommended prevention.
Waterloo to flush
mains Thursday
WATERLOO -- Waterloo Water Works will flush water mains Thursday in the area of Dysart Road from Shaulis Road to East Orange Road, and Dysart Road to Applewood Drive. Water may be a brownish color, but is bacterially safe.
Drive-thru drug
disposal planned
WATERLOO - From 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 26 a coalition of local agencies will provide a drive-thru drug disposal event for people to rid their homes of unwanted prescription drugs. Pills, patches, or ointments can be brought to Greenwood Pharmacy at 2104 Kimball Avenue in Waterloo. No liquids, needles or sharps, please. This service is free and anonymous.
Unused or expired medications can be dropped off by driving through the marked lane, staying in personal vehicles, and dropping a bag or box of drugs into a plastic tote held by volunteers in masks and gloves. No direct contact will be necessary.
