Sunset tonight: 7:41 p.m.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:36 a.m.
Moonrise today: 11:55 p.m.
Moonset today: 1:45 p.m.
New
Sep 9
First
Sep 16
Full
Sep 25
Last
Sep 3
Cedar River Station
Station Fld Prs Chg
Charles City 12 4.07 1.07
Waterloo 13 8.99 .07
Wapsipinicon River Station
Station Fld Prs Chg
Tripoli 15 12.77 -.40
Independence 12 6.44 .39
Mississippi River Station
Station Fld Prs Chg
Dubuque 17 11.04 .71
Lansing 17 9.64 -.13
McGregor 16 10.96 .91
Guttenberg 15 11.64 -1.38
LaCrosse 12 6.45 -.07
Fld Pool Chg
Coralville 712 684.11 .25
Rathbun 926 904.49 even
Saylorville 884 837.78 -.43
Red Rock 780 742.94 -.14
Year to date 30.11
Normal year to date 26.28
Humidity yesterday 81%
