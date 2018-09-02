Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Sunset tonight: 7:41 p.m.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:36 a.m.

Moonrise today: 11:55 p.m.

Moonset today: 1:45 p.m.

New

Sep 9

First

Sep 16

Full

Sep 25

Last

Sep 3

Cedar River Station

Station Fld Prs Chg

Charles City 12 4.07 1.07

Waterloo 13 8.99 .07

Wapsipinicon River Station

Station Fld Prs Chg

Tripoli 15 12.77 -.40

Independence 12 6.44 .39

Mississippi River Station

Station Fld Prs Chg

Dubuque 17 11.04 .71

Lansing 17 9.64 -.13

McGregor 16 10.96 .91

Guttenberg 15 11.64 -1.38

LaCrosse 12 6.45 -.07

Fld Pool Chg

Coralville 712 684.11 .25

Rathbun 926 904.49 even

Saylorville 884 837.78 -.43

Red Rock 780 742.94 -.14

Year to date 30.11

Normal year to date 26.28

Humidity yesterday 81%

