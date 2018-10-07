Sun and moon Sunset tonight: 6:46 p.m. Sunrise tomorrow: 7:13 a.m. Moonrise today: 5:13 a.m. Moonset today: 6:20 p.m. New Oct 9 First Oct 16 Full Oct 24 Last Oct 31 River Stages Cedar River Station Station Fld Prs Chg Charles City 12 4:59, -.21 Waterloo 13 9.84, -.80 Wapsipinicon River Station Station Fld Prs Chg Tripoli 15, 11.75, -.29 Independence 12, 8.51, -.39 Mississippi River Station Station Fld Prs Chg Dubuque 17 13.84, .11 Lansing 17 10.459, .01 McGregor 16 12.28, .02 Guttenberg 15 11.43, .03 LaCrosse 12, 8.27, -.06 Fld Pool Chg Coralville 712 706.33, .63 Rathbun 926 905.70, even Saylorville 884 868.37, -.51 Red Rock 780 755.73, .67 Precipitation Year to date 45.77 Normal year to date 29.36 Humidity yesterday 83%
