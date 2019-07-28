WATERLOO — Students named to the recent honor roll at Waterloo Christian School include:
Fifth grade: Bennett Gardner, Luke Kennedy, Gabriella Baker, Isaac Bauer, Gavin Benter, Drew Deeds, Eli Hassman, Natalie Lindaman, Emily Sonnenberg, Lyvia Torrez
Sixth grade: Rolyn Gardner, Calvin Rowenhorst, Caleb Peterson
Seventh grade: Reagan Wheeler, Jared Aronson, Levi Bauer, Sawyer Danforth, Alexis Harlan, Kaylin Jones, Charlie Rowenhorst
Eighth grade: Olivia Kennedy, Riya Rajkumar, Sydney Aronson, Lauren Bergstrom, Rachel Bergstrom, Alexandra Borkowitz, Cecilia Cameron, Elaina Danforth, Joshua Nedrow
Ninth grade: Rebecca Mullinex, Kara Van Sickle, William Davis, Megan Neifer, Luke Ochsner, Vanessa Peterson, Carson Rowenhorst, Sidra Wheeler
10th grade: Sydney Singh, Phoebe Thrall, Autumn Borkowitz, Josiah Varnold
11th grade: Elijah Kennedy, Anne Ochsner, Gracie Davis
12th Grade: Hannah Van Sickle
