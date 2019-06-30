WAVERLY — Wartburg College awarded diplomas to students during the recent commencement:
ACKLEY -- Sully Hofmeister
APLINGTON -- Scott Eiklenborg, Jonathon Mohwinkle
CALMAR -- Brittany Shindelar
CEDAR FALLS -- Adrienne Boettger, Courtney Durbala, Abby Klug, Irnea Muhovic
CLARKSVILLE -- Madison Bloker, Jessica Pfantz
DECORAH -- Kaitlyn Kregel
DENVER -- Mitchell Mohlis
DIKE -- Elizabeth Blough
DYSART -- Trey Hookham
FAIRBANK -- Riley Woods
GILBERTVILLE -- Mitchell Stover
GREENE -- Ramsey Kock
INDEPENDENCE -- Monica Crawford, Megann Kinseth, Shaelyn McEnany
LA PORTE CITY -- Alex Barz, Trevor McLaughlin, Amber Rottinghaus
MANCHESTER -- Samuel Engelken, Mackenzie Funke, Jordyn MacDonald, Caria Philgreen
NASHUA -- Todd Greer, Ashley Jacobs
NEW HAMPTON -- Connor Frerichs, Victoria Speltz
OELWEIN -- James Niemann
ROCKFORD -- Mitchell Longcor
REINBECK -- Nicole Adair, Camden Kickbush
SUMNER -- Blake Meyer
TOLEDO -- Brooke Keller
TRIPOLI -- Megan Newbrough
VINTON -- Kylie Miracle
WATERLOO -- Brenna Gray, Seth Jobes-Ryan, Eliott Kuchera
WAVERLY -- Dragoslava Barzut, Bo Greenlee, Brady Heusinkvelt, McClain Holst, Jillian Huser, Kathryn Kreis, Troy McAllister, Sabah Munir, Robert Newell
WINTHROP -- Amanda Riniker
