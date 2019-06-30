{{featured_button_text}}
WAVERLY — Wartburg College awarded diplomas to students during the recent commencement:

ACKLEY -- Sully Hofmeister

APLINGTON -- Scott Eiklenborg, Jonathon Mohwinkle

CALMAR -- Brittany Shindelar

CEDAR FALLS -- Adrienne Boettger, Courtney Durbala, Abby Klug, Irnea Muhovic

CLARKSVILLE -- Madison Bloker, Jessica Pfantz

DECORAH -- Kaitlyn Kregel

DENVER -- Mitchell Mohlis

DIKE -- Elizabeth Blough

DYSART -- Trey Hookham

FAIRBANK -- Riley Woods

GILBERTVILLE -- Mitchell Stover

GREENE -- Ramsey Kock

INDEPENDENCE -- Monica Crawford, Megann Kinseth, Shaelyn McEnany

LA PORTE CITY -- Alex Barz, Trevor McLaughlin, Amber Rottinghaus

MANCHESTER -- Samuel Engelken, Mackenzie Funke, Jordyn MacDonald, Caria Philgreen

NASHUA -- Todd Greer, Ashley Jacobs

NEW HAMPTON -- Connor Frerichs, Victoria Speltz

OELWEIN -- James Niemann

ROCKFORD -- Mitchell Longcor

REINBECK -- Nicole Adair, Camden Kickbush

SUMNER -- Blake Meyer

TOLEDO -- Brooke Keller

TRIPOLI -- Megan Newbrough

VINTON -- Kylie Miracle

WATERLOO -- Brenna Gray, Seth Jobes-Ryan, Eliott Kuchera

WAVERLY -- Dragoslava Barzut, Bo Greenlee, Brady Heusinkvelt, McClain Holst, Jillian Huser, Kathryn Kreis, Troy McAllister, Sabah Munir, Robert Newell

WINTHROP -- Amanda Riniker

