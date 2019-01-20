WAVERLY — Wartburg College has recognized students named to the recent dean's list:
ACKLEY -- Sully Hofmeister
ALLISON -- Alexandria Nicolaus
APLINGTON -- Scott Eiklenborg, Erin Folken
CALMAR -- Brittany Shindelar
CEDAR FALLS -- Alzahraa Bazroon, Noah Beisner, Ally Conrad, Courtney Durbala, Sydney Galles, Andrea Hesse, Abby Klug, Jacob Leisinger, Blake Zimmerman
CHARLES CITY -- Shay Carolan
CLARKSVILLE -- Madison Stirling
CLERMONT -- William Miller
CONRAD -- Nicole Lutes
CRESCO -- Amanda Johnson
DECORAH -- Deirdre Christopher, Annika Krieg
DENVER -- Sam Joerger, Annabella Place, Jennifer Wiley
DIKE -- Elizabeth Blough, Mallory Laube
DUMONT -- Carlee Bertram
DUNKERTON -- Alecia Kimball
DYSART -- Trevor Krug, Weston Krug
ELDORA -- Johanna Vander Wilt
FAIRBANK -- Benjamin Weepie, Riley Woods
FAYETTE -- Haley Meyer
FREDERICKSBURG -- Kayla Britt, Bridget Schaufenbuel, Connor Schult
HAMPTON -- Rebecca Buchanan, John Krull, Abby McKee, Hayley McNealy
HAWKEYE -- Silvia Oakland
HUDSON -- Cameron Christopher, Parker Ingamells, Olivia Kolterman, Abigail Staebell
INDEPENDENCE -- Matthew Beebe, Monica Crawford, Megann Kinseth, Matthew Ohl, Deonte Walker
IOWA FALLS -- Lindsay Aldinger
JANESVILLE -- Clara Phetsadakone
JESUP -- Annika Wall
LA PORTE CITY -- Kassie Hennings, Amber Rottinghaus
MANCHESTER -- Bergan Blommers, Nicholas Bockenstedt, Mackenzie Funke, Kendra Offerman, Caria Philgreen, Andrea Salow
MARBLE ROCK -- Elizabeth Schweizer
NASHUA -- Jason Fisher, Dayton Hansen, Caleb Lines, Emma Sinnwell, Devin Smith
NEW HAMPTON -- Connor Frerichs, Madison TeKippe, Bethany Zenk
OELWEIN -- Mary McDonough
OSAGE -- Gabrielle Schwarting, Emma Williams
OSSIAN -- Danae Taylor
PARKERSBURG -- Danielle Johnson, Emily Russell
PLAINFIELD -- Zachary Barnett, Hailey Schmitz
RAYMOND -- Baylor Bedard
REINBECK -- Camden Kickbush
ROCKFORD -- Katie Hirv, Harlie Jacobsen
ROWLEY -- Carly Broughton
ST. LUCAS -- Lucas Anderson
SHELL ROCK -- William Dix
SUMNER -- Brock Meyer, Natalie Risse
TAMA -- Brady Fritz, Isabelle Tyynismaa
TOLEDO -- Allison Yuska, Lauren Yuska
WATERLOO -- Brenna Gray, Seth Jobes-Ryan, Bethany O'Clair, Lacey Van Dyke
WAUCOMA -- Hanna Schmitt
WAVERLY -- Samuel Bast, Haley Beckert, Emily Bingham, Hannah Calease Fox, Sarah Campbell, Lexus Carpenter, Cedric Dobbins, Payton Draper, Luke Everhardt, Kourtney Harris, Ripken Holst, McKenzie Kielman, Bailey Klamfoth, Angela Kragness, Sabah Munir, Sanah Munir, Andrew Newell, Robert Newell, Noah Solheim, Patricia ten Hoeve, Abigael Thier, Brianna Whitney, Ryan Willis
WEST UNION -- Trevor Hurd
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.