WAVERLY — Wartburg College has recognized students named to the recent dean's list:

ACKLEY -- Sully Hofmeister

ALLISON -- Alexandria Nicolaus 

APLINGTON -- Scott Eiklenborg, Erin Folken

CALMAR -- Brittany Shindelar

CEDAR FALLS -- Alzahraa Bazroon, Noah Beisner, Ally Conrad, Courtney Durbala, Sydney Galles, Andrea Hesse, Abby Klug, Jacob Leisinger, Blake Zimmerman

CHARLES CITY -- Shay Carolan

CLARKSVILLE -- Madison Stirling

CLERMONT -- William Miller

CONRAD -- Nicole Lutes

CRESCO -- Amanda Johnson

DECORAH -- Deirdre Christopher, Annika Krieg

DENVER -- Sam Joerger, Annabella Place, Jennifer Wiley

DIKE -- Elizabeth Blough, Mallory Laube

DUMONT -- Carlee Bertram

DUNKERTON -- Alecia Kimball

DYSART -- Trevor Krug, Weston Krug

ELDORA -- Johanna Vander Wilt

FAIRBANK -- Benjamin Weepie, Riley Woods

FAYETTE -- Haley Meyer

FREDERICKSBURG -- Kayla Britt, Bridget Schaufenbuel, Connor Schult

HAMPTON -- Rebecca Buchanan, John Krull, Abby McKee, Hayley McNealy

HAWKEYE -- Silvia Oakland

HUDSON -- Cameron Christopher, Parker Ingamells, Olivia Kolterman, Abigail Staebell

INDEPENDENCE -- Matthew Beebe, Monica Crawford, Megann Kinseth, Matthew Ohl, Deonte Walker

IOWA FALLS -- Lindsay Aldinger

JANESVILLE -- Clara Phetsadakone

JESUP -- Annika Wall

LA PORTE CITY -- Kassie Hennings, Amber Rottinghaus

MANCHESTER -- Bergan Blommers, Nicholas Bockenstedt, Mackenzie Funke, Kendra Offerman, Caria Philgreen, Andrea Salow

MARBLE ROCK -- Elizabeth Schweizer

NASHUA -- Jason Fisher, Dayton Hansen, Caleb Lines, Emma Sinnwell, Devin Smith

NEW HAMPTON -- Connor Frerichs, Madison TeKippe, Bethany Zenk

OELWEIN -- Mary McDonough

OSAGE -- Gabrielle Schwarting, Emma Williams

OSSIAN -- Danae Taylor

PARKERSBURG -- Danielle Johnson, Emily Russell

PLAINFIELD -- Zachary Barnett, Hailey Schmitz

RAYMOND -- Baylor Bedard

REINBECK -- Camden Kickbush

ROCKFORD -- Katie Hirv, Harlie Jacobsen

ROWLEY -- Carly Broughton

ST. LUCAS -- Lucas Anderson

SHELL ROCK -- William Dix

SUMNER -- Brock Meyer, Natalie Risse

TAMA -- Brady Fritz, Isabelle Tyynismaa

TOLEDO -- Allison Yuska, Lauren Yuska

WATERLOO -- Brenna Gray, Seth Jobes-Ryan, Bethany O'Clair, Lacey Van Dyke

WAUCOMA -- Hanna Schmitt

WAVERLY -- Samuel Bast, Haley Beckert, Emily Bingham, Hannah Calease Fox, Sarah Campbell, Lexus Carpenter, Cedric Dobbins, Payton Draper, Luke Everhardt, Kourtney Harris, Ripken Holst, McKenzie Kielman, Bailey Klamfoth, Angela Kragness, Sabah Munir, Sanah Munir, Andrew Newell, Robert Newell, Noah Solheim, Patricia ten Hoeve, Abigael Thier, Brianna Whitney, Ryan Willis

WEST UNION -- Trevor Hurd

