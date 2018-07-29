WAVERLY — Wartburg College has recognized students named to the winter/May term dean’s list:
ACKLEY — Sully Hofmeister
APLINGTON — Scott Eiklenborg, Erin Folken, Levi Stockdale
CALMAR — Brittany Shindelar
CEDAR FALLS — Adrienne Boettger, Sydney Galles, Clair Brian Hamilton, Ethan Hayes, Abby Klug, Andrea Leisinger, Jacob Leisinger, Kate Motzko, Hannah Nyman, Mackenzie Roberts
CHARLES CITY — Shay Carolan, Mara Forsyth, Sara Martin
CLARKSVILLE — Madison Bloker, Chelsea Capper, Jessica Pfantz , Madison Stirling
DECORAH — Deirdre Christopher, Nathan Frana, Kaitlyn Kregel, Annika Krieg
DENVER — Cameron Corday, Miranda Fober, Curren Matthias, Jennifer Wiley
DIKE — Mallory Laube
DUMONT — Carlee Bertram
DYSART — Kassie Hennings, Trevor Krug, Weston Krug
ELDORA — Johanna Vander Wilt
ELGIN — Dakota Moore
FAIRBANK — Courtney Dinsdale, Riley Woods
FAYETTE — Haley Meyer, Samuel Thomas
FREDERICKSBURG — Bridget Schaufenbuel, Connor Schult
GILBERTVILLE — Mitchell Stover
GRUNDY CENTER — Bryce Moats
HAMPTON — Rebecca Buchanan, Bailey Condon, Evan Koenen, John Krull, Abby McKee
HAWKEYE — Silvia Oakland, Jenna Winter
HUDSON — Abigail Staebell
INDEPENDENCE — Melissa Dryml, Brittney Fuller, Megann Kinseth, Sarah Morkel, Matthew Ohl, Mitchell Ohl, Deonte Walker
IOWA FALLS — Allison Maybee
JANESVILLE — London Dodd
JESUP — Dean Pieper, Annika Wall
LA PORTE CITY — Breann Bader, Amber Rottinghaus
MANCHESTER — Bergan Blommers, Samuel Engelken, Mackenzie Funke, Jordyn MacDonald, Megan Offerman, Caria Philgreen
NASHUA — Jason Fisher, Devin Smith
NEW HAMPTON — Karly Fitzgerald, Connor Frerichs, Victoria Speltz, Madison TeKippe, Bethany Zenk
NEW HARTFORD — Benjamin Cuvelier
OELWEIN — Rachel Burgin
OSAGE — Caleb Bushbaum, Emma Williams
PARKERSBURG — Corbin Brungard, Danielle Johnson, Emily Russell
PLAINFIELD — Zachary Barnett, Aubry Bienemann, Kennedy Haut
REINBECK — Nicole Adair, Camden Kickbush
RIDGEWAY — Katelyn Stortz
SUMNER — Blake Meyer, Ashley Reynolds, Natalie Risse
TOLEDO — Brooke Keller, Allison Yuska, Lauren Yuska
TRIPOLI — Megan Newbrough
VINTON — Maci Griffith
WATERLOO — Essence Baker, Omar Begic, Mitchell Black, Maria Gonzalez, Seth Jobes-Ryan, Madeline Kemp, Eliott Kuchera, Bethany O’Clair
WAUCOMA — Gene Anne Berst, Haley Beckert, Emily Bingham, Hannah Calease Fox, Luke Everhardt, Ariana Gremmels Olson, Grace Hoins, Annie Lammers, Melanie Muller, Sanah Munir, Andrew Newell, Robert Newell, Noah Solheim, Bailee Wallace, Patricia Whitney, Eric Willis
WEST UNION — Trevor Hurd
