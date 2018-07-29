Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WAVERLY — Wartburg College has recognized students named to the winter/May term dean’s list:

ACKLEY — Sully Hofmeister

APLINGTON — Scott Eiklenborg, Erin Folken, Levi Stockdale

CALMAR — Brittany Shindelar

CEDAR FALLS — Adrienne Boettger, Sydney Galles, Clair Brian Hamilton, Ethan Hayes, Abby Klug, Andrea Leisinger, Jacob Leisinger, Kate Motzko, Hannah Nyman, Mackenzie Roberts

CHARLES CITY — Shay Carolan, Mara Forsyth, Sara Martin

CLARKSVILLE — Madison Bloker, Chelsea Capper, Jessica Pfantz , Madison Stirling

DECORAH — Deirdre Christopher, Nathan Frana, Kaitlyn Kregel, Annika Krieg

DENVER — Cameron Corday, Miranda Fober, Curren Matthias, Jennifer Wiley

DIKE — Mallory Laube

DUMONT — Carlee Bertram

DYSART — Kassie Hennings, Trevor Krug, Weston Krug

ELDORA — Johanna Vander Wilt

ELGIN — Dakota Moore

FAIRBANK — Courtney Dinsdale, Riley Woods

FAYETTE — Haley Meyer, Samuel Thomas

FREDERICKSBURG — Bridget Schaufenbuel, Connor Schult

GILBERTVILLE — Mitchell Stover

GRUNDY CENTER — Bryce Moats

HAMPTON — Rebecca Buchanan, Bailey Condon, Evan Koenen, John Krull, Abby McKee

HAWKEYE — Silvia Oakland, Jenna Winter

HUDSON — Abigail Staebell

INDEPENDENCE — Melissa Dryml, Brittney Fuller, Megann Kinseth, Sarah Morkel, Matthew Ohl, Mitchell Ohl, Deonte Walker

IOWA FALLS — Allison Maybee

JANESVILLE — London Dodd

JESUP — Dean Pieper, Annika Wall

LA PORTE CITY — Breann Bader, Amber Rottinghaus

MANCHESTER — Bergan Blommers, Samuel Engelken, Mackenzie Funke, Jordyn MacDonald, Megan Offerman, Caria Philgreen

NASHUA — Jason Fisher, Devin Smith

NEW HAMPTON — Karly Fitzgerald, Connor Frerichs, Victoria Speltz, Madison TeKippe, Bethany Zenk

NEW HARTFORD — Benjamin Cuvelier

OELWEIN — Rachel Burgin

OSAGE — Caleb Bushbaum, Emma Williams

PARKERSBURG — Corbin Brungard, Danielle Johnson, Emily Russell

PLAINFIELD — Zachary Barnett, Aubry Bienemann, Kennedy Haut

REINBECK — Nicole Adair, Camden Kickbush

RIDGEWAY — Katelyn Stortz

SUMNER — Blake Meyer, Ashley Reynolds, Natalie Risse

TOLEDO — Brooke Keller, Allison Yuska, Lauren Yuska

TRIPOLI — Megan Newbrough

VINTON — Maci Griffith

WATERLOO — Essence Baker, Omar Begic, Mitchell Black, Maria Gonzalez, Seth Jobes-Ryan, Madeline Kemp, Eliott Kuchera, Bethany O’Clair

WAUCOMA — Gene Anne Berst, Haley Beckert, Emily Bingham, Hannah Calease Fox, Luke Everhardt, Ariana Gremmels Olson, Grace Hoins, Annie Lammers, Melanie Muller, Sanah Munir, Andrew Newell, Robert Newell, Noah Solheim, Bailee Wallace, Patricia Whitney, Eric Willis

WEST UNION — Trevor Hurd

