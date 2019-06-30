CEDAR FALLS — Students named to the recent honor roll at Valley Lutheran School include:
Sixth grade — Brady Beier, Grace Brokenshire, Levi Carolus, Rachel Decker, Corbin Elmore, Connor Fencl, Lydia Knight, Walker Laughridge, Maggie Michler, Aleeya Pilkey, Hailey Stubberud, Jensen Trotter, Gabryella Velasco, Owen Weber, Micah Wilson
Seventh grade — Emma Abernathy, Rylie Arnold, Aidan Bedard, D.W. Beltz, Daniel Guthrie, Kendra Miller, Ashleigh Panning, Sofia Van Nice, Sunny White, Keller Wilson
Eighth grade — Isaac Dawson, Ethan L’Heureux, Megan Mason, Isabelle Nelson, Adric Schmitz, Noah Williams
Ninth grade — Matthew Brokenshire, Donovan Elmore, Sarah Guthrie, Tobias Hindman, Miriam Kearney, Meia Kearney Ledesma, Alayna Laughridge, Isaac Natvig, Lauren Rindels, David Sands, David Williams
10th grade — Austin Kimmerle
11th grade — Ian Brandau, Cady Burrington, Charlotte Collins, Lauren Dawson, Savannah Schmitz, Sarah Walker,
12th grade — Bailey Coan, Owen Dawson, Emma Edgar-Schwebach, Joshua Hamlyn, Ryley Hindman, Addyson Kaune, Vanessa Lewsi, Sarah Miller, Danielle Panning, Abigail Rivas, Alyssa Schroeder
