FAYETTE — Recent graduates of Upper Iowa University include:
ALDEN — Amber Lee
CALMAR — Bryce Teff
CEDAR FALLS — Nicole Hill, Kelsey King, Brooke Lawrence-Richards, Tyler Amsberry, Jeffrey Howard, Alyson Lahmann, Alexandria Meyer
CLARKSVILLE — Emilie Kafer
CLERMONT — Ashley Durnan
CRESCO — Derek Grube, Abby Huhe
DECORAH — Dakota Gray, Jordyn Dixon
DENVER — Patricia Kelleher
DUNKERTON — Stacie Fager
ELGIN — Alison Leuchtenmacher
EVANSDALE — Bryanna McFarland
FAYETTE — Jose Rafael Acosta Rosa, Chung Ho Chee, Kaylonna McKee, Lara Peco Fazanes, Sabreena Zainal
GREENE — LoriAnne Collins
HAWKEYE — Karissa Butikofer, Teresa Hageman
INDEPENDENCE — Elizabeth Cabalka, Paul Kurt, Brook Carey
JESUP — Christopher Even, Nicole Jurgersen
LIME SPRINGS — Laine Fitzgerald
MANCHESTER — Justin Helle
MAYNARD — Ashley Buzynski
NASHUA — Quentin Brandt
NEW HAMPTON — Joy Boehmer
NEW HARTFORD — Carson Parker
OELWEIN — Clair Lensing, Joseph Michels
OSAGE — Kimberly Heckstein
OSSIAN — Trev Schroyer, Kaitlin Teff
PARKERSBURG — Andrew Bailey, Jordyn Johnston
PLAINFIELD — Hannah Holthaus
QUASQUETON — Melissa Kress
READLYN — Crystal Ingersoll
REINBECK — Leah Holman
ROWLEY — Chelsea Bearbower-Judd, Estelle Gudenkauf
SHEFFIELD — Jacquelyn Arbegast
SPILLVILLE — Leah Knutson
STRAWBERRY POINT — Anne Puffett, Taylor Sheckles
SUMNER — Jacob Hoth, Nicole Lehnertz-Schwake
TRAER — Brandy Bradley
TRIPOLI — Ryan Goodenbour, Nicholas Shinstine, Kelly Walvatne
UNION — Benita Petersen
WASHBURN — Joshua Boyce
WATERLOO — Carmen Caruso, Holly Fangman, Dianne Maravetz, Kyle Reisinger, Azra Rizvic, Patsy Roquet, Jenna Tate, Cameron Frederick Christine Friedly, Dawn Laws, Matheo Luciano, Abigail Shimp, Mark Stuenkel, Kimberly Toussaint, Matthew Verbraken
WAUCOMA — Cally Mueller
WAVERLY — Taylor Hoth, Shawn Prugh, Rachel Kurtt
WESTGATE — Melissa Stewart
WEST UNION — Joanne Balk, Billy Noecker, Jared Van Sickle
WINTHROP — Rachel Lamker
