{{featured_button_text}}
Upper Iowa logo

FAYETTE — Recent graduates of Upper Iowa University include:

ALDEN — Amber Lee

CALMAR — Bryce Teff

CEDAR FALLS — Nicole Hill, Kelsey King, Brooke Lawrence-Richards, Tyler Amsberry, Jeffrey Howard, Alyson Lahmann, Alexandria Meyer

CLARKSVILLE — Emilie Kafer

CLERMONT — Ashley Durnan

CRESCO — Derek Grube, Abby Huhe

DECORAH — Dakota Gray, Jordyn Dixon

DENVER — Patricia Kelleher

DUNKERTON — Stacie Fager

ELGIN — Alison Leuchtenmacher

EVANSDALE — Bryanna McFarland

FAYETTE — Jose Rafael Acosta Rosa, Chung Ho Chee, Kaylonna McKee, Lara Peco Fazanes, Sabreena Zainal

GREENE — LoriAnne Collins

HAWKEYE — Karissa Butikofer, Teresa Hageman

INDEPENDENCE — Elizabeth Cabalka, Paul Kurt, Brook Carey

JESUP — Christopher Even, Nicole Jurgersen

LIME SPRINGS — Laine Fitzgerald

MANCHESTER — Justin Helle

MAYNARD — Ashley Buzynski

NASHUA — Quentin Brandt

NEW HAMPTON — Joy Boehmer

NEW HARTFORD — Carson Parker

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

OELWEIN — Clair Lensing, Joseph Michels

OSAGE — Kimberly Heckstein

OSSIAN — Trev Schroyer, Kaitlin Teff

PARKERSBURG — Andrew Bailey, Jordyn Johnston

PLAINFIELD — Hannah Holthaus

QUASQUETON — Melissa Kress

READLYN — Crystal Ingersoll

REINBECK — Leah Holman

ROWLEY — Chelsea Bearbower-Judd, Estelle Gudenkauf

SHEFFIELD — Jacquelyn Arbegast

SPILLVILLE — Leah Knutson

STRAWBERRY POINT — Anne Puffett, Taylor Sheckles

SUMNER — Jacob Hoth, Nicole Lehnertz-Schwake

TRAER — Brandy Bradley

TRIPOLI — Ryan Goodenbour, Nicholas Shinstine, Kelly Walvatne

UNION — Benita Petersen

WASHBURN — Joshua Boyce

WATERLOO — Carmen Caruso, Holly Fangman, Dianne Maravetz, Kyle Reisinger, Azra Rizvic, Patsy Roquet, Jenna Tate, Cameron Frederick Christine Friedly, Dawn Laws, Matheo Luciano, Abigail Shimp, Mark Stuenkel, Kimberly Toussaint, Matthew Verbraken

WAUCOMA — Cally Mueller

WAVERLY — Taylor Hoth, Shawn Prugh, Rachel Kurtt

WESTGATE — Melissa Stewart

WEST UNION — Joanne Balk, Billy Noecker, Jared Van Sickle

WINTHROP — Rachel Lamker

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments