FAYETTE — Recent graduates of Upper Iowa University include:
ALDEN — Kylie Burke
CEDAR FALLS — Michael Bonner, Taylor Bown, Elli Snodgrass, Cassandra Alderman, Lauren O’Connor
CHARLES CITY — Pamela Mitchell
ELMA — Nicole Dockendorf
EVANSDALE — Alexis Loftus, Dale Schultz
FAIRBANK — Megan Stammeyer
FAYETTE — Malik Baker, Ashley Kuennen, Brock Wissmiller, Erica Young
GREENE — Elizabeth Schroeder
INDEPENDENCE — Lisa Wright
JANESVILLE — Andrew Erickson, Cody Hodson
JESUP — Kari Miller
LA PORTE CITY — Tabitha Stwalley, Tammy Weisenberger, Jacie Gray, Phillip Medina
MANCHESTER — Patricia VanMeter
NEW HAMPTON — Paula Nicolaisen
OSAGE — Tyler Cook
PARKERSBURG — Kevin Endelman
RAYMOND — Stacy Hesse, Randi Vick
SUMNER — Melissa Bass
TOLEDO — Tara Joyce
VINTON — Gail Wood
WATERLOO — Shanique Denton Smith, Tabatha Frizell, Alex Headington, Jenna Palmer, Kayla Reisinger, Cynthia Rhoden, Heidi Schroeder, Emily Smedley, Krystin Winker, Alen Beganovic, Crystal Boyles, Britany Dillard, Audrey Fox, Hajrija Kalbic, Nelida Patlan-Reyes, Zachary Roquet, Fatma Sabanagic, Michael Weber
WAVERLY — Heather Beaufore, Rachel Cassens
WELLSBURG — Alyce Johnson
