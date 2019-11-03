{{featured_button_text}}
FAYETTE — Recent graduates of Upper Iowa University include:

ALDEN — Kylie Burke

CEDAR FALLS — Michael Bonner, Taylor Bown, Elli Snodgrass, Cassandra Alderman, Lauren O’Connor

CHARLES CITY — Pamela Mitchell

ELMA — Nicole Dockendorf

EVANSDALE — Alexis Loftus, Dale Schultz

FAIRBANK — Megan Stammeyer

FAYETTE — Malik Baker, Ashley Kuennen, Brock Wissmiller, Erica Young

GREENE — Elizabeth Schroeder

INDEPENDENCE — Lisa Wright

JANESVILLE — Andrew Erickson, Cody Hodson

JESUP — Kari Miller

LA PORTE CITY — Tabitha Stwalley, Tammy Weisenberger, Jacie Gray, Phillip Medina

MANCHESTER — Patricia VanMeter

NEW HAMPTON — Paula Nicolaisen

OSAGE — Tyler Cook

PARKERSBURG — Kevin Endelman

RAYMOND — Stacy Hesse, Randi Vick

SUMNER — Melissa Bass

TOLEDO — Tara Joyce

VINTON — Gail Wood

WATERLOO — Shanique Denton Smith, Tabatha Frizell, Alex Headington, Jenna Palmer, Kayla Reisinger, Cynthia Rhoden, Heidi Schroeder, Emily Smedley, Krystin Winker, Alen Beganovic, Crystal Boyles, Britany Dillard, Audrey Fox, Hajrija Kalbic, Nelida Patlan-Reyes, Zachary Roquet, Fatma Sabanagic, Michael Weber

WAVERLY — Heather Beaufore, Rachel Cassens

WELLSBURG — Alyce Johnson

