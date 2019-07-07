{{featured_button_text}}
Upper Iowa logo

ALLISON — Kayla Siemens, Ami Cordes

CALMAR — Jenna Elsbernd, Anthony Emanuel, Alec Quandahl

CEDAR FALLS — Jack Thode, Alicia Reams, Alexandria Meyer

CLARKSVILLE — Emilie Kafer

CONRAD — Toni Gibbs

CRESCO — Abby Huhe

ELGIN — Alison Leuchtenmacher, Jasmine Stocker

ELK RUN HEIGHTS — John Magnuson

EVANSDALE — Dale Schultz, Abby Smith Woods, Bryanna McFarland

FAIRBANK — Meghan Kleitsch, Alyson Peine, Alex Smith

FREDERICKSBURG — Gabrielle Mohs

FAYETTE — Joshua Barker, Joshua Crosbie, Megan Gavin, Collin Kime, Kaylonna McKee, Mridul Paudel, Mackenzie Squires, Sara Zainal

HAWKEYE — Teresa Hageman, Karissa Butikofer

INDEPENDENCE — Tara Dryml, Joni Federspiel

JANESVILLE — Andrew Erickson

JESUP — Brian Sadler, Krisha Tonne, Matthew Gross

LA PORTE CITY — Chelsea Scott, Tabitha Stwalley, Stephanie Sparks

LIME SPRINGS — Heather Tucke

MANCHESTER — Carlee Ketchum,

MAYNARD — Ashley Buzynski

NASHUA — Quentin Brandt

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

NEW HARTFORD — Carson Parker

NORA SPRINGS — Mac Spotts

OELWEIN — Clair Lensing

PARKERSBURG — Julia Moran

PLAINFIELD — Hannah Holthaus

RAYMOND — Stacy Hesse, Randi Vick

READLYN — Donald Schmit, Alicia Hesse, Jill Schwickerath

REINBECK — Leah Holman

RIDGEWAY — Brennan Holthaus

ROWLEY — Suzan Grover

SHEFFIELD — Jacquelyn Arbegast

SHELL ROCK — Bekka Pierson

STOUT — Breanna Walsh

SUMNER — Jacob Hoth, Macy Wilharm, Nicole Krueger, Nicole Lehnertz-Schwake

VINTON — Joshua Rawson, Adam Roster

WADENA — Mollie Franzen, Melissa Shea

WATERLOO — Matthew Verbraken, Nirvana Rosic, Miriam Alonzo, Samuel Andrews, Kristina Bolton, Christopher Christianson, Jonathon Conkling, Cameron Frederick, Christine Jackson, Hajrija Kalbic, Kianna Kinkade, Dawn Klein, Dawn Laws, Michael Marquart, Nelida Patlan-Reyes, Eric Russell, Abigail Shimp, Mark Stuenkel, Sarah Tovar

WAUCOMA — Cally Mueller

WAVERLY — Joshua Buresh, Dalton Steere, Noah Dettmer, Sonia Mayer, Caleb Sanderman

WESTGATE — Adam Cannon

WEST UNION — Nicholas Baumler, Billy Noecker, Jill Starrett

WINTHROP — Hunter Schulte

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments