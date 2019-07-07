ALLISON — Kayla Siemens, Ami Cordes
CALMAR — Jenna Elsbernd, Anthony Emanuel, Alec Quandahl
CEDAR FALLS — Jack Thode, Alicia Reams, Alexandria Meyer
CLARKSVILLE — Emilie Kafer
CONRAD — Toni Gibbs
CRESCO — Abby Huhe
ELGIN — Alison Leuchtenmacher, Jasmine Stocker
ELK RUN HEIGHTS — John Magnuson
EVANSDALE — Dale Schultz, Abby Smith Woods, Bryanna McFarland
FAIRBANK — Meghan Kleitsch, Alyson Peine, Alex Smith
FREDERICKSBURG — Gabrielle Mohs
FAYETTE — Joshua Barker, Joshua Crosbie, Megan Gavin, Collin Kime, Kaylonna McKee, Mridul Paudel, Mackenzie Squires, Sara Zainal
HAWKEYE — Teresa Hageman, Karissa Butikofer
INDEPENDENCE — Tara Dryml, Joni Federspiel
JANESVILLE — Andrew Erickson
JESUP — Brian Sadler, Krisha Tonne, Matthew Gross
LA PORTE CITY — Chelsea Scott, Tabitha Stwalley, Stephanie Sparks
LIME SPRINGS — Heather Tucke
MANCHESTER — Carlee Ketchum,
MAYNARD — Ashley Buzynski
NASHUA — Quentin Brandt
NEW HARTFORD — Carson Parker
NORA SPRINGS — Mac Spotts
OELWEIN — Clair Lensing
PARKERSBURG — Julia Moran
PLAINFIELD — Hannah Holthaus
RAYMOND — Stacy Hesse, Randi Vick
READLYN — Donald Schmit, Alicia Hesse, Jill Schwickerath
REINBECK — Leah Holman
RIDGEWAY — Brennan Holthaus
ROWLEY — Suzan Grover
SHEFFIELD — Jacquelyn Arbegast
SHELL ROCK — Bekka Pierson
STOUT — Breanna Walsh
SUMNER — Jacob Hoth, Macy Wilharm, Nicole Krueger, Nicole Lehnertz-Schwake
VINTON — Joshua Rawson, Adam Roster
WADENA — Mollie Franzen, Melissa Shea
WATERLOO — Matthew Verbraken, Nirvana Rosic, Miriam Alonzo, Samuel Andrews, Kristina Bolton, Christopher Christianson, Jonathon Conkling, Cameron Frederick, Christine Jackson, Hajrija Kalbic, Kianna Kinkade, Dawn Klein, Dawn Laws, Michael Marquart, Nelida Patlan-Reyes, Eric Russell, Abigail Shimp, Mark Stuenkel, Sarah Tovar
WAUCOMA — Cally Mueller
WAVERLY — Joshua Buresh, Dalton Steere, Noah Dettmer, Sonia Mayer, Caleb Sanderman
WESTGATE — Adam Cannon
WEST UNION — Nicholas Baumler, Billy Noecker, Jill Starrett
WINTHROP — Hunter Schulte
