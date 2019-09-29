FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has announced the recent dean’s list:
ALDEN — Kylie Burke
ARLINGTON — Taylor Ternus
CEDAR FALLS — Ryan Dabney, Seth Hundley, Samantha Meehan, Matthew Skurdal, Cassandra Alderman, Amber Lang, Cory Scharnhorst, William Townsend
CLERMONT — Josi Baker
EVANSDALE — Brittany Koch, Abby Smith Woods, Jasmine Brustkern
FAIRBANK — Alyson Peine, Alex Smith
FAYETTE — Malik Baker, Kai Ren Tey, Dylan Kruckeberg
INDEPENDENCE — Elleigh McGraw, Taylor McGraw
JANESVILLE — Andrew Erickson, Cody Hodson
JESUP — Danielle Ambrosy
LIME SPRINGS — Heather Tucke
MANCHESTER — Tessa Ostrander
MAYNARD — Rieley Rodman
OSAGE — Tyler Cook
VINTON — Joshua Rawson, Benjamin Stainbrook
WATERLOO — Jordan Doland, Ra’Shuna Greer, Shawna Sisk, Hannah Swartzendruber, Komivi Amekedzi, Samuel Andrews, Alen Beganovic, Jonathon Conkling, Sirr Gardner, Logan Henderson, Dzeneta Jusufovic, Hajrija Kalbic, Kianna Kinkade, Dawn Klein, Sarah Miller, Jasmina Murtic, Nelida Patlan-Reyes, Fatma Sabanagic, Sabrina Thode
WAVERLY — Noah Dettmer, Emily Sands, Luke Jeziorski
