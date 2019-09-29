{{featured_button_text}}
FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has announced the recent dean’s list:

ALDEN — Kylie Burke

ARLINGTON — Taylor Ternus

CEDAR FALLS — Ryan Dabney, Seth Hundley, Samantha Meehan, Matthew Skurdal, Cassandra Alderman, Amber Lang, Cory Scharnhorst, William Townsend

CLERMONT — Josi Baker

EVANSDALE — Brittany Koch, Abby Smith Woods, Jasmine Brustkern

FAIRBANK — Alyson Peine, Alex Smith

FAYETTE — Malik Baker, Kai Ren Tey, Dylan Kruckeberg

INDEPENDENCE — Elleigh McGraw, Taylor McGraw

JANESVILLE — Andrew Erickson, Cody Hodson

JESUP — Danielle Ambrosy

LIME SPRINGS — Heather Tucke

MANCHESTER — Tessa Ostrander

MAYNARD — Rieley Rodman

OSAGE — Tyler Cook

VINTON — Joshua Rawson, Benjamin Stainbrook

WATERLOO — Jordan Doland, Ra’Shuna Greer, Shawna Sisk, Hannah Swartzendruber, Komivi Amekedzi, Samuel Andrews, Alen Beganovic, Jonathon Conkling, Sirr Gardner, Logan Henderson, Dzeneta Jusufovic, Hajrija Kalbic, Kianna Kinkade, Dawn Klein, Sarah Miller, Jasmina Murtic, Nelida Patlan-Reyes, Fatma Sabanagic, Sabrina Thode

WAVERLY — Noah Dettmer, Emily Sands, Luke Jeziorski

