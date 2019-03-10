FAYETTE -- Upper Iowa University has announced the dean’s list for the fall session:
ALLISON -- Ami Cordes
CALMAR -- Morgan Bohr, Michele Budde, Jenna Elsbernd, Anthony Emanuel,
CEDAR FALLS -- Cassandra Smith Alderman, Heather Francis, Nicole Hill, Brooke Lawrence-Richards, Alexandria Meyer, Alicia Reams, Ty Sohn, Jack Thode, William Townsend
CLARKSVILLE -- Alexis Holm, Emilie Kafer
CLERMONT -- Josi Baker
CONRAD -- Toni Gibbs
CRESCO -- Abby Huhe
DECORAH -- Jillian Emery, Caitlyn Lancaster
DENVER -- Kimberly Austin, Patricia Kelleher
DUMONT-- Caitlyn Freese
DUNKERTON -- Travis Rigdon
ELGIN -- Donna Bausch, Alison Leuchtenmacher, Jasmine Stocker
ELK RUN HEIGHTS -- John Magnuson, Nancy Scheel
EVANSDALE -- Ashley Frickson, Katherine Henry, Alexis Loftus, Dale Schultz
FAIRBANK -- Alyson Peine, Haley Weepie
FAYETTE -- James Agberotimi, Joshua Barker, Tuyen Chau, Joshua Crosbie, Megan Gavin, Collin Kime, Kaylonna McKee, Amber Miller, Marissa Miller, Munachiso Okonkwo, Laurie Opperman, Cami Pickett, Raphael Sergio Xavier, David Teh, Sara Zainal
FREDERICKSBURG -- Gabrielle Mohs, Cody Nelson
GRUNDY CENTER -- Michael Cormaney
HAWKEYE -- Teresa Hageman
INDEPENDENCE -- Tara Dryml, Matthew Mayner
JANESVILLE -- Andrew Erickson, Cody Hodson, Trinity Zesch
JESUP -- Jessica Studebaker, Krisha Tonne
LIME SPRINGS -- Laine Fitzgerald, Heather Tucke
MANCHESTER -- Carlee Ketchum, Brent Lammers
MAYNARD -- Ashley Buzynski
NASHUA -- Quentin Brandt
NEW HAMPTON -- Joy Boehmer
NEW HARTFORD -- Carson Parker
OELWEIN -- Clair Lensing, Joseph Michels
OSAGE -- Tyler Cook
OSSIAN -- Kaitlin Teff
PARKERSBURG -- Julia Moran
PLAINFIELD -- Hannah Holthaus
QUASQUETON -- Bobbie Yearous
RAYMOND -- Stacy Hesse, Randi Vick
READLYN -- Alicia Hesse, Donald Schmit
REINBECK -- Leah Holman, Jake Schuman
RIDGEWAY -- Brennan Holthaus
ROWLEY -- Suzan Grover, Paige Justason
SHEFFIELD -- Jacquelyn Arbegast
SHELL ROCK -- Bekka Pierson
STOUT -- Breanna Walsh
STRAWBERRY POINT -- Erica Gronowski
SUMNER -- Jacob Hoth, Nicole Krueger, Brian Waskow, Macy Wilharm
TRAER -- Robin Billerbeck
TRIPOLI -- Justine Liddle
VINTON -- Joshua Rawson, Adam Roster
WADENA -- Mollie Franzen, Melissa Shea
WATERLOO -- Miriam Alonzo, Samuel Andrews, Megan Billick, Kristina Bolton, Jonathon Conkling, LaShaundra Fletcher, Cameron Frederick, Christine Jackson, Hajrija Kalbic, Kianna Kinkade, Dawn Klein, Matheo Luciano, Tonya Mastin, Bryanna McFarland, Jasmina Murtic, Nelida Patlan-Reyes, Nirvana Rosic, Eric Russell, Fatma Sabanagic, Abigail Shimp, Mark Stuenkel, Sarah Tovar, Matthew Verbraken
WAUCOMA -- Cally Mueller
WAVERLY -- Joshua Buresh, Ross Chettinger, Noah Dettmer, Elizabeth Figanbaum, Rachel Kurtt, Sonia Mayer, Lisa Smith, Dalton Steere
WELLSBURG -- Codie Johnson
WEST UNION -- Nicholas Baumler, Billy Noecker, Jill Starrett
WESTGATE -- Adam Cannon
WINTHROP -- Christopher Cooksley
