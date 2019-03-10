Try 3 months for $3
FAYETTE  --  Upper Iowa University has announced the dean’s list for the fall session:

ALLISON -- Ami Cordes

CALMAR -- Morgan Bohr, Michele Budde, Jenna Elsbernd, Anthony Emanuel,

CEDAR FALLS -- Cassandra Smith Alderman, Heather Francis, Nicole Hill, Brooke Lawrence-Richards, Alexandria Meyer, Alicia Reams, Ty Sohn, Jack Thode, William Townsend

CLARKSVILLE -- Alexis Holm, Emilie Kafer

CLERMONT -- Josi Baker

CONRAD -- Toni Gibbs

CRESCO -- Abby Huhe

DECORAH -- Jillian Emery, Caitlyn Lancaster

DENVER -- Kimberly Austin, Patricia Kelleher

DUMONT-- Caitlyn Freese

DUNKERTON -- Travis Rigdon

ELGIN -- Donna Bausch, Alison Leuchtenmacher, Jasmine Stocker

ELK RUN HEIGHTS -- John Magnuson, Nancy Scheel

EVANSDALE -- Ashley Frickson, Katherine Henry, Alexis Loftus, Dale Schultz

FAIRBANK -- Alyson Peine, Haley Weepie

FAYETTE -- James Agberotimi, Joshua Barker, Tuyen Chau, Joshua Crosbie, Megan Gavin, Collin Kime, Kaylonna McKee, Amber Miller, Marissa Miller, Munachiso Okonkwo, Laurie Opperman, Cami Pickett, Raphael Sergio Xavier, David Teh, Sara Zainal

FREDERICKSBURG -- Gabrielle Mohs, Cody Nelson

GRUNDY CENTER -- Michael Cormaney

HAWKEYE -- Teresa Hageman

INDEPENDENCE -- Tara Dryml, Matthew Mayner

JANESVILLE -- Andrew Erickson, Cody Hodson, Trinity Zesch

JESUP -- Jessica Studebaker, Krisha Tonne

LIME SPRINGS -- Laine Fitzgerald, Heather Tucke

MANCHESTER -- Carlee Ketchum, Brent Lammers

MAYNARD -- Ashley Buzynski

NASHUA -- Quentin Brandt

NEW HAMPTON -- Joy Boehmer

NEW HARTFORD -- Carson Parker

OELWEIN -- Clair Lensing, Joseph Michels

OSAGE -- Tyler Cook

OSSIAN -- Kaitlin Teff

PARKERSBURG -- Julia Moran

PLAINFIELD -- Hannah Holthaus

QUASQUETON -- Bobbie Yearous

RAYMOND -- Stacy Hesse, Randi Vick

READLYN -- Alicia Hesse, Donald Schmit

REINBECK -- Leah Holman, Jake Schuman

RIDGEWAY -- Brennan Holthaus

ROWLEY -- Suzan Grover, Paige Justason

SHEFFIELD -- Jacquelyn Arbegast

SHELL ROCK -- Bekka Pierson

STOUT -- Breanna Walsh

STRAWBERRY POINT -- Erica Gronowski

SUMNER -- Jacob Hoth, Nicole Krueger, Brian Waskow, Macy Wilharm

TRAER -- Robin Billerbeck

TRIPOLI -- Justine Liddle

VINTON -- Joshua Rawson, Adam Roster

WADENA -- Mollie Franzen, Melissa Shea

WATERLOO -- Miriam Alonzo, Samuel Andrews, Megan Billick, Kristina Bolton, Jonathon Conkling, LaShaundra Fletcher, Cameron Frederick, Christine Jackson, Hajrija Kalbic, Kianna Kinkade, Dawn Klein, Matheo Luciano, Tonya Mastin, Bryanna McFarland, Jasmina Murtic, Nelida Patlan-Reyes, Nirvana Rosic, Eric Russell, Fatma Sabanagic, Abigail Shimp, Mark Stuenkel, Sarah Tovar, Matthew Verbraken

WAUCOMA -- Cally Mueller

WAVERLY -- Joshua Buresh, Ross Chettinger, Noah Dettmer, Elizabeth Figanbaum, Rachel Kurtt, Sonia Mayer, Lisa Smith, Dalton Steere

WELLSBURG -- Codie Johnson

WEST UNION -- Nicholas Baumler, Billy Noecker, Jill Starrett

WESTGATE -- Adam Cannon

WINTHROP -- Christopher Cooksley

