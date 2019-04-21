The following area students recently received their degrees from the University of Iowa, Iowa City:
CALMAR — Megan Bushman
CEDAR FALLS — Brian Cook, Rebecca Hawbaker, Andrea Holcombe, Tristan Holt, Rachel Hulme, Hailey Johnson, Claire Nichols, Madeline Rohlf, Bryan Schultz, Bradley Watkins
CLERMONT — Tanner Jacobsen
CRESCO — Miranda Kerian, Jesse McConnell
DECORAH — Tara Knutson, Bryton Meyer
DIKE — Jennifer Pederson
ELGIN — Alisha McTaggart
ELMA — Rochelle Praska, Jenny Troyna
FORT ATKINSON — Josie Einwalter
FREDERICKSBURG — Tisha Morri
HAMPTON — Caitlin Dombrowski
INDEPENDENCE — Rachel Anderson, Devan Cummings, Brian Jasper, Lauren Jimmerson
IOWA FALLS — Katelyn Harms
JESUP — Daniel Huffer
LIME SPRINGS — Savannah Roberts
MANCHESTER — Jordan Smith
NEW HAMPTON — Riley Schmitt
OELWEIN — Austin Arndt, Katelyn Forsyth, John McDonough
PARKERSBURG — Colton Brouwer
STRAWBERRY POINT — Taryn O’Brien
TAMA — Shellene Lacina
TOLEDO — Taylen Anderson
TRAER — Haley Lunde
WATERLOO — Arijan Alagic, Benjamin Bullerman, Shyanna Dickens, Clara Fleitas, Erica Hill, Maggie Kjeld, Patrick McLaughlin
WAVERLY — Haley Grawe, Kenzie Miller
