The following area students recently received their degrees from the University of Iowa, Iowa City:

CALMAR — Megan Bushman

CEDAR FALLS — Brian Cook, Rebecca Hawbaker, Andrea Holcombe, Tristan Holt, Rachel Hulme, Hailey Johnson, Claire Nichols, Madeline Rohlf, Bryan Schultz, Bradley Watkins

CLERMONT — Tanner Jacobsen

CRESCO — Miranda Kerian, Jesse McConnell

DECORAH — Tara Knutson, Bryton Meyer

DIKE — Jennifer Pederson

ELGIN — Alisha McTaggart

ELMA — Rochelle Praska, Jenny Troyna

FORT ATKINSON — Josie Einwalter

FREDERICKSBURG — Tisha Morri

HAMPTON — Caitlin Dombrowski

INDEPENDENCE — Rachel Anderson, Devan Cummings, Brian Jasper, Lauren Jimmerson

IOWA FALLS — Katelyn Harms

JESUP — Daniel Huffer

LIME SPRINGS — Savannah Roberts

MANCHESTER — Jordan Smith

NEW HAMPTON — Riley Schmitt

OELWEIN — Austin Arndt, Katelyn Forsyth, John McDonough

PARKERSBURG — Colton Brouwer

STRAWBERRY POINT — Taryn O’Brien

TAMA — Shellene Lacina

TOLEDO — Taylen Anderson

TRAER — Haley Lunde

WATERLOO — Arijan Alagic, Benjamin Bullerman, Shyanna Dickens, Clara Fleitas, Erica Hill, Maggie Kjeld, Patrick McLaughlin

WAVERLY — Haley Grawe, Kenzie Miller

