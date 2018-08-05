Smith-Niedert family reunion at noon Sunday at 2260 Ashland Ave., Waterloo. Bring a dish to share.
Shell Rock All School Reunion will be Aug. 19, beginning at noon with a potluck at the Boyd Building in Shell Rock. Bring a dish to share and table service. Drinks are provided. Anyone who has ever attended school or taught in Shell Rock is welcome and encouraged to attend. Feel free to bring any memorabilia you might have.
West High class of 1983 will host a 35-year class reunion on Friday and Saturday in downtown Waterloo. The reunion will kick off at Friday’Loo on Friday in Lincoln Park with Milk & Honey performing from 5:30-9:30 p.m. On Saturday, the class will celebrate on the patio at SingleSpeed Brewing Co. (former Wonder Bread Bakery), 325 Commercial St. There will be live music and a cash bar. Cost for the weekend is $10 with accompanying guests attending free. Classmates are encouraged to RSVP to reunion committee chair Michele Bienfang through Facebook or by sending a check to 5606 Prairie St., Cedar Falls 50613. More information at www.facebook.com/groups/WestHigh83/
Waterloo East High School class of 1958: will have a 60-year reunion on Aug. 25 at the Waterloo Brown Bottle. They need current addresses for classmates: Mary Albrecht, Grace Betts, James Brooks, Margo Caldvelt, Lucille Draeger, June Hack, Jay Hollins, Charlotte Luth, Katherine Madsen, June Miller, June Mitchell, Bob Mixdorf, Harry Moore, Margaret Mundt, Samuel Smith, Sharon Winkey and Sherman Wong. Contact Sharron (Lykins) Bergmann at 234-0944 or Sandra (Grove) Roberts at SRobts@aol.com with any information.
