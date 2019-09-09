East High School class of 1969 will celebrate their 50-year reunion on Friday with a casual get-together at SingleSpeed Brewing Co. after attending the East home football game.
Activities on Saturday include golf and pickleball in the morning and an East High tour at 1 p.m.
A social hour starts at 5 p.m. at the Isle Casino banquet room with the banquet, program and pictures from 6:30 to 10 p.m.
Email EastWaterloo69@gmail.com or call Tom Pint, (319) 240-1037, or Brad Morris, (319) 269-3353.
