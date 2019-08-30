REUNION
The 89th annual Jarchow reunion 2019: for all branches (and siblings) of Wilhelm/William Jarchow Sr. family will be Sept. 8 at the Methodist Church, (a block north of the bank) in Hawkeye. Potluck dinner at noon, with a meeting after dinner, followed by visiting and stories. Bring pictures to share and written information on weddings, births or deaths.
