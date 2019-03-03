Try 3 months for $3

CALMAR — Recent graduates of Northeast Iowa Community College include:

ARLINGTON -- Samantha Hansel, Ashley Reinking

CALMAR -- Morgan Bohr, Matthew Holthaus, Payton Poshusta

CASTALIA -- Dakota Hamilton

CHARLES CITY -- Jessi Mashek, Brianna Zhuang

CRESCO -- Miranda Balk, Jessica Chapman, Carter Dull, Jessica Hansmeier, Nicole Jensen

DECORAH -- Anllelica Aguilar, Bethany Barnes, Katherine Belay, Chloe Bergo, Kjersten Borreson, Cross Colsch, Jody Hageman, Dominic Mueller, Ryan Thorsten, Ruth Vermace

FAIRBANK -- Mandy Even

FAYETTE -- Bai Wheeler

FORT ATKINSON -- Jacob Bruess, Blake Busta, Arianna Rausch

HAZLETON -- Patricia Matthews

LAMONT -- Stacia White, Brooke Willie

LAWLER -- Kelsey Korth

LIME SPRINGS -- Ashley Halverson

MANCHESTER -- Erin Roths

MAYNARD -- Benjamin Bergman

NEW HAMPTON -- Amber Jacobs, Amanda King, Ashley Leach, Taylor Perkins, Christian Schwickerath, Katie Zeien

OELWEIN -- Jade Gamm, Dein Gosse, Sara Shaffer

OSSIAN -- Luke Massman, Olivia McGee, Collin Monroe, Madelyn Monroe,

POSTVILLE -- Jason Meyer

RIDGEWAY -- Barb Johnson, Tess Kuennen

SPILLVILLE -- Kari Gamm, Maggie Kuennen

STANLEY -- Devin Derflinger, Casey Woodson

STRAWBERRY POINT -- Natasha Butler, Paige Hutchinson

SUMNER -- Naomi Nuss, Kayla Waskow

WADENA -- Kendra Moyle

WATERLOO -- Adam Deutmeyer

WAUCOMA -- Vanessa Wenthold

WEST UNION -- Laura Bradley, Jamie Fredrick, Jessica Gibbs, Kristen Hackman, Noah Koch, Mariah O'Hare, Jill Starrett

