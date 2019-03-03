CALMAR — Recent graduates of Northeast Iowa Community College include:
ARLINGTON -- Samantha Hansel, Ashley Reinking
CALMAR -- Morgan Bohr, Matthew Holthaus, Payton Poshusta
CASTALIA -- Dakota Hamilton
CHARLES CITY -- Jessi Mashek, Brianna Zhuang
CRESCO -- Miranda Balk, Jessica Chapman, Carter Dull, Jessica Hansmeier, Nicole Jensen
DECORAH -- Anllelica Aguilar, Bethany Barnes, Katherine Belay, Chloe Bergo, Kjersten Borreson, Cross Colsch, Jody Hageman, Dominic Mueller, Ryan Thorsten, Ruth Vermace
FAIRBANK -- Mandy Even
FAYETTE -- Bai Wheeler
FORT ATKINSON -- Jacob Bruess, Blake Busta, Arianna Rausch
HAZLETON -- Patricia Matthews
LAMONT -- Stacia White, Brooke Willie
LAWLER -- Kelsey Korth
LIME SPRINGS -- Ashley Halverson
MANCHESTER -- Erin Roths
MAYNARD -- Benjamin Bergman
NEW HAMPTON -- Amber Jacobs, Amanda King, Ashley Leach, Taylor Perkins, Christian Schwickerath, Katie Zeien
OELWEIN -- Jade Gamm, Dein Gosse, Sara Shaffer
OSSIAN -- Luke Massman, Olivia McGee, Collin Monroe, Madelyn Monroe,
POSTVILLE -- Jason Meyer
RIDGEWAY -- Barb Johnson, Tess Kuennen
SPILLVILLE -- Kari Gamm, Maggie Kuennen
STANLEY -- Devin Derflinger, Casey Woodson
STRAWBERRY POINT -- Natasha Butler, Paige Hutchinson
SUMNER -- Naomi Nuss, Kayla Waskow
WADENA -- Kendra Moyle
WATERLOO -- Adam Deutmeyer
WAUCOMA -- Vanessa Wenthold
WEST UNION -- Laura Bradley, Jamie Fredrick, Jessica Gibbs, Kristen Hackman, Noah Koch, Mariah O'Hare, Jill Starrett
