CALMAR — Recent graduates of Northeast Iowa Community College include:
CALMAR — Brandon Bollman, Kory Oltrogge
CRESCO — Suzanne Balk, Kaylanne Ryan, Karen Skretta, Colten Wiley
DECORAH — Molly Brusse, Mathew Fullhart, William Harman, Austin Langreck, Logan Nelson, Ariel Tesar
ELKADER — Drew Reinhart
FAYETTE — MaCauli Pirillo
JANESVILLE — Paige Hauge
LAWLER — Rebecca Sabelka
LIME SPRINGS — Brandi Rice
MANCHESTER — Dakotah McGraw, Brandon Ries Diesel
OELWEIN — Megin Miller
OSSIAN — Amber Brincks
POSTVILLE — Maya Burke, Heather Hills, Josue Marroquin
STRAWBERRY POINT — Tanner Bolsinger
WEST UNION — Dillon Baumler, Joshua Hennessee
WESTGATE — Loren Teague
