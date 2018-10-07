Try 1 month for 99¢

CALMAR — Recent graduates of Northeast Iowa Community College include:

CALMAR — Brandon Bollman, Kory Oltrogge

CRESCO — Suzanne Balk, Kaylanne Ryan, Karen Skretta, Colten Wiley

DECORAH — Molly Brusse, Mathew Fullhart, William Harman, Austin Langreck, Logan Nelson, Ariel Tesar

ELKADER — Drew Reinhart

FAYETTE — MaCauli Pirillo

JANESVILLE — Paige Hauge

LAWLER — Rebecca Sabelka

LIME SPRINGS — Brandi Rice

MANCHESTER — Dakotah McGraw, Brandon Ries Diesel

OELWEIN — Megin Miller

OSSIAN — Amber Brincks

POSTVILLE — Maya Burke, Heather Hills, Josue Marroquin

STRAWBERRY POINT — Tanner Bolsinger

WEST UNION — Dillon Baumler, Joshua Hennessee

WESTGATE — Loren Teague

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments