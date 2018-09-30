CALMAR — Students named to the dean’s list at Northeast Iowa Community College include:
CALMAR — Miriah Hageman
CRESCO — Tia White
DECORAH — Mathew Fullhart, Dakota Gray, William Harman, Lisa Hernandez, Austin Langreck, Amanda Pierce, Rasedul Hossain Rahat
ELKADER — Drew Reinhart
FAIRBANK — Mandy Even
FORT ATKINSON — Emmett Schwartzhoff
MANCHESTER — Dakotah McGraw
NEW HAMPTON — Morgen Brooks-Kuennen, Taylor Perkins
POSTVILLE — Josue Marroquin
RIDGEWAY — Alexa Jacobsen
STRAWBERRY POINT — Tanner Bolsinger
SUMNER — Leona Schlatter
WAUCOMA — Nicholas Shores
WESTGATE — Loren Teague
