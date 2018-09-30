CALMAR — Students named to the dean’s list at Northeast Iowa Community College include:

CALMAR — Miriah Hageman

CRESCO — Tia White

DECORAH — Mathew Fullhart, Dakota Gray, William Harman, Lisa Hernandez, Austin Langreck, Amanda Pierce, Rasedul Hossain Rahat

ELKADER — Drew Reinhart

FAIRBANK — Mandy Even

FORT ATKINSON — Emmett Schwartzhoff

MANCHESTER — Dakotah McGraw

NEW HAMPTON — Morgen Brooks-Kuennen, Taylor Perkins

POSTVILLE — Josue Marroquin

RIDGEWAY — Alexa Jacobsen

STRAWBERRY POINT — Tanner Bolsinger

SUMNER — Leona Schlatter

WAUCOMA — Nicholas Shores

WESTGATE — Loren Teague

