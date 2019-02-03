Try 1 month for 99¢

CALMAR — Students named to the dean’s list at Northeast Iowa Community College include:

ARLINGTON -- Samantha Hansel

AURORA -- Vanessa Hamlett, Jaida Houge

CALMAR -- Morgan Bohr, Brittney Claman, Mason Elsbernd, Terrance Emanuel, Jocelyne Flores, Abby Hageman, Katelyn Heying, Alex Holthaus, Matthew Holthaus, Kaylie Klimesh, Derek Littrel, Zachry Poshusta, Andrew Wagner, Melissa Ward, Leah Wroge

CASTALIA -- Sierra Breitsprecher

CHELSEA -- Jaymee Rhoads

CRESCO -- Keelee Andera, Samantha Balk, Kayla Bestor, Madison Brace, Colter Bye, Carter Dull, Boston Ferrie, Brooklyn Ferrie, Laken Lienhard, Annie Mast, Clayton Ollendieck, Garret Ollendieck, Meika Regan, Delaney Scholbrock, Shane Vokaty, Ashley Voves, Megan Watson

DECORAH -- Anllelica Aguilar, Chloe Bergo, Adam Bohr, Courtney Chapman, Tyler Dintaman, Peter Gerleman, Benjamin Hageman, Anthony Hanson, Lisa Hernandez, Nicholas Kuehner, Katelyn Ramstad, Jergen Teslow, Klara Thompson, Ruth Vermace,

ELGIN -- Jenna Houg

ELKADER -- Mallory Kuhse

ELMA -- Debra Lane

FAIRBANK -- Benjamin , Morgan McGarvey

FORT ATKINSON -- Jacob Bruess, Blake Busta, Ellie Loesch, Jackson Lukes, Levi Lukes, Jessica Monroe, Emily Nicholls, Katrina Nicholls, Emmett Schwartzhoff

FREDERICKSBURG -- Ryan Denner

GRUNDY CENTER -- Allyson Grimm

HAWKEYE -- Courtney Koch

HAZKELTON -- Hope Lamphere

HOPKINTON -- Megan Beaman

INDEPENDENCE -- Lyda Kennicker

IONIA -- Kayla Crooks, Lexie Maloy

LAMONT -- Samantha Reed, Stacia White, Brooke Willie

LAWLER -- Natalie Hoey, Journey Howe, Kelsey Korth

LIME SPRINGS -- Sharon Goodman, Braden Hayes, Mallory Jensen, Destiny Kappers, Mattie Slavin

MANCHESTER -- Nathaniel Burns, Becca Hermann, Kelie Long, Dorothy Meyer, Calasandra Spray

MAYNARD -- Tyler Buzynski, Decker Wirtz

NEW HAMPTON -- Charles Durnan, Lauren Frerichs, Jenna Murray, Taylor Perkins, Jina Scholbrock, Christian Schwickerath

NORA SPRINGS -- Morgan Sliger

OELWEIN -- Corea Barlow, Drew Becker, Matthew Corbin, Jade Gamm, Emma Hefel, Benjamin Hoffman, Ceondra Kowalske, Mycah Moeller, Steven Nicolay, Brent Simpson

OSSIAN -- Carson Brincks, Ashley Davis, Danette Franzen, Allanda Kriener, Olivia Massman, Sadie McGee, Collin Monroe, Kaitlyn Theis, Rachel Uhlenhake

POSTVILLE -- Amber Adney, Blake Everman, Christa Larsen, Wilmar Marroquin, Kelsey Mucia, Jacob Steffans, Kely Toj, Jlibbs Villavera

RICEVILLE -- Cole Byrnes, Julia Klaes

RIDGEWAY -- Kody Berns, Alex Hauber, Kimberly Hauber, Zeanna Phillips

SPILLVILLE -- Josie Lennon, Sierra Ring, Gracie Schmitt

STRAWBERRY POINT -- Hanna Hansel, Parker Klingman, Macy Mommer, Lindsey Swales,

SUMNER -- Valleen Kauffman, Whitney Schirm

WAUCOMA -- Raquel Schmitt, Nicholas Shores

WAVERLY -- Carrie Franzen

WEST UNION -- Sarah Cullen, Anthony Gossling, Noah Koch, Mariah O'Hare, Alex Sass

WINTHROP -- Christina Timp

