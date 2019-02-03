CALMAR — Students named to the dean’s list at Northeast Iowa Community College include:
ARLINGTON -- Samantha Hansel
AURORA -- Vanessa Hamlett, Jaida Houge
CALMAR -- Morgan Bohr, Brittney Claman, Mason Elsbernd, Terrance Emanuel, Jocelyne Flores, Abby Hageman, Katelyn Heying, Alex Holthaus, Matthew Holthaus, Kaylie Klimesh, Derek Littrel, Zachry Poshusta, Andrew Wagner, Melissa Ward, Leah Wroge
CASTALIA -- Sierra Breitsprecher
CHELSEA -- Jaymee Rhoads
CRESCO -- Keelee Andera, Samantha Balk, Kayla Bestor, Madison Brace, Colter Bye, Carter Dull, Boston Ferrie, Brooklyn Ferrie, Laken Lienhard, Annie Mast, Clayton Ollendieck, Garret Ollendieck, Meika Regan, Delaney Scholbrock, Shane Vokaty, Ashley Voves, Megan Watson
DECORAH -- Anllelica Aguilar, Chloe Bergo, Adam Bohr, Courtney Chapman, Tyler Dintaman, Peter Gerleman, Benjamin Hageman, Anthony Hanson, Lisa Hernandez, Nicholas Kuehner, Katelyn Ramstad, Jergen Teslow, Klara Thompson, Ruth Vermace,
ELGIN -- Jenna Houg
ELKADER -- Mallory Kuhse
ELMA -- Debra Lane
FAIRBANK -- Benjamin , Morgan McGarvey
FORT ATKINSON -- Jacob Bruess, Blake Busta, Ellie Loesch, Jackson Lukes, Levi Lukes, Jessica Monroe, Emily Nicholls, Katrina Nicholls, Emmett Schwartzhoff
FREDERICKSBURG -- Ryan Denner
GRUNDY CENTER -- Allyson Grimm
HAWKEYE -- Courtney Koch
HAZKELTON -- Hope Lamphere
HOPKINTON -- Megan Beaman
INDEPENDENCE -- Lyda Kennicker
IONIA -- Kayla Crooks, Lexie Maloy
LAMONT -- Samantha Reed, Stacia White, Brooke Willie
LAWLER -- Natalie Hoey, Journey Howe, Kelsey Korth
LIME SPRINGS -- Sharon Goodman, Braden Hayes, Mallory Jensen, Destiny Kappers, Mattie Slavin
MANCHESTER -- Nathaniel Burns, Becca Hermann, Kelie Long, Dorothy Meyer, Calasandra Spray
MAYNARD -- Tyler Buzynski, Decker Wirtz
NEW HAMPTON -- Charles Durnan, Lauren Frerichs, Jenna Murray, Taylor Perkins, Jina Scholbrock, Christian Schwickerath
NORA SPRINGS -- Morgan Sliger
OELWEIN -- Corea Barlow, Drew Becker, Matthew Corbin, Jade Gamm, Emma Hefel, Benjamin Hoffman, Ceondra Kowalske, Mycah Moeller, Steven Nicolay, Brent Simpson
OSSIAN -- Carson Brincks, Ashley Davis, Danette Franzen, Allanda Kriener, Olivia Massman, Sadie McGee, Collin Monroe, Kaitlyn Theis, Rachel Uhlenhake
POSTVILLE -- Amber Adney, Blake Everman, Christa Larsen, Wilmar Marroquin, Kelsey Mucia, Jacob Steffans, Kely Toj, Jlibbs Villavera
RICEVILLE -- Cole Byrnes, Julia Klaes
RIDGEWAY -- Kody Berns, Alex Hauber, Kimberly Hauber, Zeanna Phillips
SPILLVILLE -- Josie Lennon, Sierra Ring, Gracie Schmitt
STRAWBERRY POINT -- Hanna Hansel, Parker Klingman, Macy Mommer, Lindsey Swales,
SUMNER -- Valleen Kauffman, Whitney Schirm
WAUCOMA -- Raquel Schmitt, Nicholas Shores
WAVERLY -- Carrie Franzen
WEST UNION -- Sarah Cullen, Anthony Gossling, Noah Koch, Mariah O'Hare, Alex Sass
WINTHROP -- Christina Timp
