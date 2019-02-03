Try 1 month for 99¢

DECORAH — Students named to the dean’s list at Luther College include:

CASTALIA -- Mariah Mostaert

CEDAR FALLS -- Caleb Burjes, Hanna Christopher, Sarah Hoehns, Emily Lehman, Brooke Prohaska, Clare Rolinger, Natalie Shimp, Elizabeth Swartley

DECORAH -- Garret Baumler, Betel Bedada, Lauren Bruneau, Gabrielle Bruns, Kim Chham, Tiwonge Chirwa, Kevin Cobble, Melanie Gossman, Rebecka Green, Steven Holkesvik, Madison Ihde, Isabel Iverson, Erik Johnson, Madeline McLean, Isaiah Mitchell, Jake Muhlbauer, Joram Mutenge, Jarod Phillips, Trevor Phillips, Anna Spencer, Amanda Taylor, Abigail Toussaint, Abby Trewin, Annika Vande Krol, Spencer Weis, Henry Zheng

DENVER -- Sommer Stevens

ELDORA -- Afton Jeske, David Shindelar, Miquela Teske

ELKADER -- Lauryn Swigart

NEW HAMPTON -- Mitch Gage, Kayla Gilbert

OSAGE -- Rebecca Mullenbach, Claire Sullivan, Haley Wagner

PARKERSBURG -- Trevor Haren

RIDGEWAY -- Paul Strand

SUMNER -- Cody Luebbers

TRIPOLI -- Katherine Kemp

WATERLOO -- Sarah Eachus, Morgan Seemann

WAVERLY -- Hannah Reuss, Ashley Schultz, Samantha Snyder

