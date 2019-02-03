DECORAH — Students named to the dean’s list at Luther College include:
CASTALIA -- Mariah Mostaert
CEDAR FALLS -- Caleb Burjes, Hanna Christopher, Sarah Hoehns, Emily Lehman, Brooke Prohaska, Clare Rolinger, Natalie Shimp, Elizabeth Swartley
DECORAH -- Garret Baumler, Betel Bedada, Lauren Bruneau, Gabrielle Bruns, Kim Chham, Tiwonge Chirwa, Kevin Cobble, Melanie Gossman, Rebecka Green, Steven Holkesvik, Madison Ihde, Isabel Iverson, Erik Johnson, Madeline McLean, Isaiah Mitchell, Jake Muhlbauer, Joram Mutenge, Jarod Phillips, Trevor Phillips, Anna Spencer, Amanda Taylor, Abigail Toussaint, Abby Trewin, Annika Vande Krol, Spencer Weis, Henry Zheng
DENVER -- Sommer Stevens
ELDORA -- Afton Jeske, David Shindelar, Miquela Teske
ELKADER -- Lauryn Swigart
NEW HAMPTON -- Mitch Gage, Kayla Gilbert
OSAGE -- Rebecca Mullenbach, Claire Sullivan, Haley Wagner
PARKERSBURG -- Trevor Haren
RIDGEWAY -- Paul Strand
SUMNER -- Cody Luebbers
TRIPOLI -- Katherine Kemp
WATERLOO -- Sarah Eachus, Morgan Seemann
WAVERLY -- Hannah Reuss, Ashley Schultz, Samantha Snyder
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.