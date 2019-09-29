CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has announced its recent dean’s list:
BRANDON — Nichole Stephens
CEDAR FALLS — Hannah Luce, Jenna Wilson
DENVER — McKenna Decker
DIKE — Meghan Schmitz
GILBERTVILLE — Madison Frost
INDEPENDENCE — Jessica Burke, Lisa Johnson
JESUP — Jensen Shannon
LA PORTE CITY — Mikayla Allen
LAWLER — Kaitlyn Jurgensen
QUASQUETON — Jay Sandberg
RIDGEWAY — Hannah Humpal
TOLEDO — Araceli Flores
TRAER — Nicholas Sierra
WATERLOO — Krista Blair
WAVERLY — Jacob Bahe, Gunnar Grotegut
WINTHROP — Lauren James
