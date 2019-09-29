{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has announced its recent dean’s list:

BRANDON — Nichole Stephens

CEDAR FALLS — Hannah Luce, Jenna Wilson

DENVER — McKenna Decker

DIKE — Meghan Schmitz

GILBERTVILLE — Madison Frost

INDEPENDENCE — Jessica Burke, Lisa Johnson

JESUP — Jensen Shannon

LA PORTE CITY — Mikayla Allen

LAWLER — Kaitlyn Jurgensen

QUASQUETON — Jay Sandberg

RIDGEWAY — Hannah Humpal

TOLEDO — Araceli Flores

TRAER — Nicholas Sierra

WATERLOO — Krista Blair

WAVERLY — Jacob Bahe, Gunnar Grotegut

WINTHROP — Lauren James

