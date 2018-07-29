Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has released its dean’s list for the spring semester:

CASTALIA — Katelyn Wedo

CHARLES CITY — Dalton Cleveland, Brooke McCann, Melany Pleggenkuhle

CHELSEA — Catherine Kratoska, Marlys Smith

CONRAD — Mikaela Simpson

CRESCO—Dawson Gosch

DCORAH — Katelyn Dehning, Benjamin Dugger, Adam Knight, Adam Krieger

ELBERON — Katy Ward

ELDORA — Jade Ward

ELGIN — Austin Callahan, McKenna Lembke, Bailey Moser

FESTINA — Alex Hertges

FORT ATKINSON — Amy Schmitt

GLADBROOK — Taylor Street

IOWA FALLS — Lane Barnhart

LATIMER — Stephanie Thielen

LAWLER — Jacob Erdahl

MAYNARD — Cassie Cruise

NORA SPRINGS — Anna Heiny

OELWEIN — Jessica Lenz

OSSIAN — Lane Schnuelle

STOUT — Madison Lavenz

TAMA — Ariana Davenport, Brett Zach

TOLEDO — Kredence Clark, Todd Skala

TRAER — Marika Kopriva

UNION — Kaitlyn Moore

WAUCOMA — Reece Barloon

WEST UNION — Kedrick Bemiss

