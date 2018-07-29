CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has released its dean’s list for the spring semester:
CASTALIA — Katelyn Wedo
CHARLES CITY — Dalton Cleveland, Brooke McCann, Melany Pleggenkuhle
CHELSEA — Catherine Kratoska, Marlys Smith
CONRAD — Mikaela Simpson
CRESCO—Dawson Gosch
DCORAH — Katelyn Dehning, Benjamin Dugger, Adam Knight, Adam Krieger
ELBERON — Katy Ward
ELDORA — Jade Ward
ELGIN — Austin Callahan, McKenna Lembke, Bailey Moser
FESTINA — Alex Hertges
FORT ATKINSON — Amy Schmitt
GLADBROOK — Taylor Street
IOWA FALLS — Lane Barnhart
LATIMER — Stephanie Thielen
LAWLER — Jacob Erdahl
MAYNARD — Cassie Cruise
NORA SPRINGS — Anna Heiny
OELWEIN — Jessica Lenz
OSSIAN — Lane Schnuelle
STOUT — Madison Lavenz
TAMA — Ariana Davenport, Brett Zach
TOLEDO — Kredence Clark, Todd Skala
TRAER — Marika Kopriva
UNION — Kaitlyn Moore
WAUCOMA — Reece Barloon
WEST UNION — Kedrick Bemiss
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.