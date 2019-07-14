{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has announced its recent dean’s list:

ACKLEY — Madison Shimon

ARLINGTON — Tyler Boardman, Clayton Smith

CASTALIA — Katelyn Wedo

CEDAR FALLS — Michael Bronemann, Phillip Hansen, Sidney McClellan, Naomi Reiter, Mollie Sherman, Alima Sula

CHARLES CITY — Alysha Bilharz, Brooke McCann, Melany Pleggenkuhle

CHELSEA — Aubrey Stechcon

CONRAD — Kaylee Goecke

DECORAH — Katelyn Dehning, Thomas Imoehl, Hannah Sikkink

DENVER — McKenna Decker

DIKE — Haleigh Durnin, Meghan Schmitz

DYSART — Jared Rice

ELBERON — Nicholas Viall, Katelyn Ward

ELDORA — Jade Ward

ELGIN — Bailey Moser

FAIRBANK — Delaney Mohlis

FAYETTE — Allison Winters

FORT ATKINSON — Skyler Luzum

GILBERTVILLE — Victoria Corkery, Madison Frost, Maddy Kayser, Shane Schellhorn

HAMPTON — Brienna Reichenbacher

HAWKEYE — Macy Niewoehner

INDEPENDENCE — Jessica Burke, Samuel Gruman, Jessica Hack, Karlie Michael, Andrew Roberts, Jacob Schwarting

JANESVILLE — Mitchell Kressin

JESUP — Carma Close, Kari Prasuhn, Jensen Shannon

LA PORTE CITY — Susan Devries, Kayla Grigg

LAMONT — Dillon Piper

LATIMER — Stephanie Thielen

NORA SPRINGS — Anna Heiny

OELWEIN — Kathryn Dehaven, Lydia Hamilton, Jessica Lenz, Juliana Oppen, Megan Reagan, Nicole Wright

RIDGEWAY — Hannah Humpal

ROWLEY — Paige Justason

SHELL ROCK — Noah Guthrie

STANLEY — Taylor Soules

STOUT — Madison Lavenz

TOLEDO — Alexia Hoffman, Rian Simpson

TRAER — Marika Kopriva, Nicholas Sierra, Niles Thorsen

TRIPOLI — Kaitlyn Jurgensen

UNION — Kaitlyn Moore

WADENA — Ian Goedken, Paige Goedken

WATERLOO — Krista Blair, Natalie Brace, Taleeah Erie, Daisy Even, Madilynn Huff, Alexa Lavin, Mitchell McFarland, Savannah Weldon

WAVERLY — Autumn Bigelow, Carly Miller, Jordyn Shaw

WINTHROP — Kennedy Amos, Vaughn Coleman, Lauren James, Buchanan

