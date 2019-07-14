CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has announced its recent dean’s list:
ACKLEY — Madison Shimon
ARLINGTON — Tyler Boardman, Clayton Smith
CASTALIA — Katelyn Wedo
CEDAR FALLS — Michael Bronemann, Phillip Hansen, Sidney McClellan, Naomi Reiter, Mollie Sherman, Alima Sula
CHARLES CITY — Alysha Bilharz, Brooke McCann, Melany Pleggenkuhle
CHELSEA — Aubrey Stechcon
CONRAD — Kaylee Goecke
DECORAH — Katelyn Dehning, Thomas Imoehl, Hannah Sikkink
DENVER — McKenna Decker
DIKE — Haleigh Durnin, Meghan Schmitz
DYSART — Jared Rice
ELBERON — Nicholas Viall, Katelyn Ward
ELDORA — Jade Ward
ELGIN — Bailey Moser
FAIRBANK — Delaney Mohlis
FAYETTE — Allison Winters
FORT ATKINSON — Skyler Luzum
GILBERTVILLE — Victoria Corkery, Madison Frost, Maddy Kayser, Shane Schellhorn
HAMPTON — Brienna Reichenbacher
HAWKEYE — Macy Niewoehner
INDEPENDENCE — Jessica Burke, Samuel Gruman, Jessica Hack, Karlie Michael, Andrew Roberts, Jacob Schwarting
JANESVILLE — Mitchell Kressin
JESUP — Carma Close, Kari Prasuhn, Jensen Shannon
LA PORTE CITY — Susan Devries, Kayla Grigg
LAMONT — Dillon Piper
LATIMER — Stephanie Thielen
NORA SPRINGS — Anna Heiny
OELWEIN — Kathryn Dehaven, Lydia Hamilton, Jessica Lenz, Juliana Oppen, Megan Reagan, Nicole Wright
RIDGEWAY — Hannah Humpal
ROWLEY — Paige Justason
SHELL ROCK — Noah Guthrie
STANLEY — Taylor Soules
STOUT — Madison Lavenz
TOLEDO — Alexia Hoffman, Rian Simpson
TRAER — Marika Kopriva, Nicholas Sierra, Niles Thorsen
TRIPOLI — Kaitlyn Jurgensen
UNION — Kaitlyn Moore
WADENA — Ian Goedken, Paige Goedken
WATERLOO — Krista Blair, Natalie Brace, Taleeah Erie, Daisy Even, Madilynn Huff, Alexa Lavin, Mitchell McFarland, Savannah Weldon
WAVERLY — Autumn Bigelow, Carly Miller, Jordyn Shaw
WINTHROP — Kennedy Amos, Vaughn Coleman, Lauren James, Buchanan
