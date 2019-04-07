{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has released its recent dean’s list:

ACKLEY — Madison Shimon

ARLINGTON — Clayton Smith

BRANDON — Bailey Rogers, Nichole Stephens

CASTALIA — Katelyn Wedo

CEDAR FALLS — Nina Demuth, Phillip Hansen, Ashlyn Huffman, Sidney McClellan, Naomi Reiter, Fletcher Stiers

CHARLES CITY — Dalton Cleveland, Melany Pleggenkuhle

CLUTIER — Michael Ahrendsen, Tami Votrobeck

CONRAD — Kaylee Goecke

CRESCO — Kevin Pira

DECORAH — Katelyn Dehning, Benjamin Dugger, Katey Forde, Thomas Imoehl, Adam Krieger

DENVER — McKenna Decker

DYSART — Jared Rice

ELBERON — Nicholas Viall, Katy Ward

ELDORA — Jade Ward

ELGIN — Bailey Moser

FAIRBANK — Hallie Little, Abigail McClain

GILBERTVILLE — Victoria Corkery, Madison Frost, Maddy Kayser, Shane Schellhorn

HAMPTON — Brienna Reichenbacher

HAZLETON — McKenna Martyniak, Abigail Ryan

INDEPENDENCE — Marissa Benischek, Jessica Burke, Samuel Gruman, Jessica Hack, Steven Lorenz, Karlie Michael, Tiffany Moser, Andrew Roberts

IONIA — Mackenzie Thomas

JANESVILLE — Mitchell Kressin

JESUP — Alyssa Andersen

LA PORTE CITY — Susan Devries, Megan Kirby

LAMONT — Alex Crow, Dillon Piper

NORA SPRINGS — Anna Heiny

OELWEIN — Kaitlyn Bentler, Lydia Hamilton, Jessica Lenz, Hunter Logan, Ashlyn Mustard, Emma Nelson, Juliana Oppen, Megan Reagan, Justin Ritter

RIDGEWAY — Hannah Humpal

ROWLEY — Brooke Gardner

SHELL ROCK — Noah Guthrie

STOUT — Madison Lavenz

SUMNER — Morgan Toussaint

TAMA — Elizabeth Cervantes, Noah Kellogg, Brett Zach

TOLEDO — Alexia Hoffman

TRAER — Marika Kopriva, Niles Thorsen

UNION — Kaitlyn Moore

VINING — Erin Clayton

WADENA — Ian Goedken

WATERLOO — Natalie Brace, Ashley Dillard, Madilynn Huff, Alexa Lavin, Alma Mesic, Brooke Stackhouse, Savannah Weldon

WAVERLY — Autumn Bigelow, Trey Lantzky

WINTHROP — Kennedy Amos, Vaughn Coleman, Lauren James

