CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has released its recent dean’s list:
ACKLEY — Madison Shimon
ARLINGTON — Clayton Smith
BRANDON — Bailey Rogers, Nichole Stephens
CASTALIA — Katelyn Wedo
CEDAR FALLS — Nina Demuth, Phillip Hansen, Ashlyn Huffman, Sidney McClellan, Naomi Reiter, Fletcher Stiers
CHARLES CITY — Dalton Cleveland, Melany Pleggenkuhle
CLUTIER — Michael Ahrendsen, Tami Votrobeck
CONRAD — Kaylee Goecke
CRESCO — Kevin Pira
DECORAH — Katelyn Dehning, Benjamin Dugger, Katey Forde, Thomas Imoehl, Adam Krieger
DENVER — McKenna Decker
DYSART — Jared Rice
ELBERON — Nicholas Viall, Katy Ward
ELDORA — Jade Ward
ELGIN — Bailey Moser
FAIRBANK — Hallie Little, Abigail McClain
GILBERTVILLE — Victoria Corkery, Madison Frost, Maddy Kayser, Shane Schellhorn
HAMPTON — Brienna Reichenbacher
HAZLETON — McKenna Martyniak, Abigail Ryan
INDEPENDENCE — Marissa Benischek, Jessica Burke, Samuel Gruman, Jessica Hack, Steven Lorenz, Karlie Michael, Tiffany Moser, Andrew Roberts
IONIA — Mackenzie Thomas
JANESVILLE — Mitchell Kressin
JESUP — Alyssa Andersen
LA PORTE CITY — Susan Devries, Megan Kirby
LAMONT — Alex Crow, Dillon Piper
NORA SPRINGS — Anna Heiny
OELWEIN — Kaitlyn Bentler, Lydia Hamilton, Jessica Lenz, Hunter Logan, Ashlyn Mustard, Emma Nelson, Juliana Oppen, Megan Reagan, Justin Ritter
RIDGEWAY — Hannah Humpal
ROWLEY — Brooke Gardner
SHELL ROCK — Noah Guthrie
STOUT — Madison Lavenz
SUMNER — Morgan Toussaint
TAMA — Elizabeth Cervantes, Noah Kellogg, Brett Zach
TOLEDO — Alexia Hoffman
TRAER — Marika Kopriva, Niles Thorsen
UNION — Kaitlyn Moore
VINING — Erin Clayton
WADENA — Ian Goedken
WATERLOO — Natalie Brace, Ashley Dillard, Madilynn Huff, Alexa Lavin, Alma Mesic, Brooke Stackhouse, Savannah Weldon
WAVERLY — Autumn Bigelow, Trey Lantzky
WINTHROP — Kennedy Amos, Vaughn Coleman, Lauren James
