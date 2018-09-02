Subscribe for 33¢ / day

IOWA FALLS — New graduates of Ellsworth Community include:

APLINGTON — Shelly Gibson, Desiree Tomkins

CEDAR FALLS — Kelbey Barbadillo

CHARLES CITY — Kahlyn Bressler, Megan Staudt

CRESCO — Reece Zubrod

DIKE — Brooke Myers

DUMONT — Ashley Brannick

ELDORA — Kelly Bailey, Brittnie Card, Taylor Fox, Sarah Glenn, Amanda Humphrey, Tanya Sizemore

GRUNDY CENTER — Meggan Bradley

LATIMER — Elizabeth Symens

NEW HARTFORD — DeMarius Ackerson

REINBECK — Jake Schuman

ROCKFORD — Fallon Marth, Jackelyn Schwantes

RUDD — Anna Schweizer

STEAMBOAT ROCK — Amanda Blackburn, Grace Leverton

SUMNER — Alexandra Larsen

TAMA — Darius Lasley-Shields

UNION — Tonya McEwen

WATERLOO — Austin Kneeland, Nicole Nielsen

WAVERLY—Jessica Wikstrom

WELLSBURG — Kristina Dempster, Hannah Johnson, Madison Van Heiden

