IOWA FALLS — New graduates of Ellsworth Community include:
APLINGTON — Shelly Gibson, Desiree Tomkins
CEDAR FALLS — Kelbey Barbadillo
CHARLES CITY — Kahlyn Bressler, Megan Staudt
CRESCO — Reece Zubrod
DIKE — Brooke Myers
DUMONT — Ashley Brannick
ELDORA — Kelly Bailey, Brittnie Card, Taylor Fox, Sarah Glenn, Amanda Humphrey, Tanya Sizemore
GRUNDY CENTER — Meggan Bradley
LATIMER — Elizabeth Symens
NEW HARTFORD — DeMarius Ackerson
REINBECK — Jake Schuman
ROCKFORD — Fallon Marth, Jackelyn Schwantes
RUDD — Anna Schweizer
STEAMBOAT ROCK — Amanda Blackburn, Grace Leverton
SUMNER — Alexandra Larsen
TAMA — Darius Lasley-Shields
UNION — Tonya McEwen
WATERLOO — Austin Kneeland, Nicole Nielsen
WAVERLY—Jessica Wikstrom
WELLSBURG — Kristina Dempster, Hannah Johnson, Madison Van Heiden
