IOWA FALLS — Students on the recent dean's list at Ellsworth Community College include:

ALDEN -- Autumn Schott, Emily Timmerman, Kayna Trenary

ALEXANDER -- Dawn Nicholson

APLINGTON -- Kerri Janssen and Cody Lyons.

ELDORA -- Taylor Fox, Samantha Reinertson, Kevin Rewoldt, Jovis Shoemaker, Malcom Wright

GRUNDY CENTER -- Megan Klammer

HAMPTON -- Lydia Reichenbacher

HAZLETON -- Alianna Holliday

IOWA FALLS -- Laura Baker, Timothy Campbell, Danielle Cerna-Koehrsen, Dayna Dodd, Anneka Finn, Bethany Fisher, Brittany Fopma, Zachariah Garza, Shane Gast, Della Gritsch, Megan Hauser, Cecilia Leal, Marina Lindsay, Myriana Martinez-Rosario, Allee Mazoway, Nikole Meyer, Mikaela Miller, Carolina Montanez, Jayda Mulford, Jessica Off, Sara Qualley, Telyn Rainey, Abigail Richards, Alexa Schlemme, Emma Stephenson, Nathan Widmann

LINCOLN -- Emily Engelkes

NEW HAMPTON -- Blake Ohm

NEW PROVIDENCE -- Holly Talbot

PARKERSBURG -- Laikyn Miller

RADCLIFFE -- Shelbey Fritz, Kalee Miles

ROKFORD -- Kayla Schmidt

RUDD -- Kayli Bender

STEAMBOAT ROCK -- Tyler Rose

WATERLOO -- Sydney Nystrom

WAVERLY -- Maegan Bird

WELLSBURG -- Joshua June

