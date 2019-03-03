Try 3 months for $3

DUNKERTON — The following students were named to the honor roll at Dunkerton Schools:

Black honor roll: Christian Anderson, Kaden Behrens, Brooke Best, Jacob Brandt, Genevieve Brown, Bethany Christians, Robert Clark Jr., Karley Conger, Dayton Farmer, Lily Fettkether, Will Fettkether, Kayli Finck, Holden Gillespie, Christian Hanson, Brady Happel, Gabe Heideman, Isabella Hesse, Jordyn Iehl, Ryan Iehl, Clare Johnson, Megan Lallemand, Abigail Lewis, T’ea Lindquist, Carter Michels, Julianna Neff, Hannah O’Connell, Elizabeth Peterson, Kayla Rathe, Ben Reams, Brooklyn Reuter, Abbigail Robinson, Jade Roquet, Brody Rygel, Jared Salisbury, Johnie Jo Schares, Stephanie Schmidt, Kailey Sebetka, Blake Smith, Brady Stone, Sara Stone, Savannah Swanson, Elli Teisinger, Macey Tisue, Bailey VanLengen, Morgan Weepie, Alicia Wilder, Kaitlyn Wilder, Jared Winkers

Red honor roll: Alexia Anderson, Madison Arthur, Alana Berinobis, Hayley Brown, Katie Conger, Madison Fillinger, Lynzi Hoffman, Jacob Howe, Meadow Janssen, Zach Johnson, Ellie Magee, Baylee McMahon, Julia Rindels, Caleb Sadler, Madison Sebetka, Ashlynn Shimp, Josie Snyder, Abbi Treichel, Kaylee Turner, Tim Westergreen, Allison Wheeler, Shiloh Witt

