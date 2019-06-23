NEW HARTFORD — Students named to the honor roll at Dike-New Hartford Junior High School include:
Seventh grade: Zachry Adelmund, Alayna Amling, Alexis Becking, Anastasia Bering, Summer Bertram, Maryn Bixby, Evan Brewer, Brendon Burch, Ellie -Lynn Colby, Lillie-Kay Colby, Madilyn Combs, Michael Combs, Emersen Cutsforth, Tyarius Deering, Liam Eiklenborg, Jakob Epley, Presley Friedley, Adam Gamblin, Indee Grassley, Emma Hayes, Samuel Heerts, Jayce Jensen, Melody Johnson, Andrew Jones, Chance Knipp, Sydney Ledtje, Chase Lehr, Cole McCumber, Claire McCumber, Ryan Merrill, Nickolas Neuroth, Norah O’Neill, Shelby Ohrt, Jadyn Petersen, Payton Petersen, Drew Petersen, Kyle Price, William Rogers, Angelina Rondeau, Blane Schmitt, Rumor Strange, Sophia Sulentic, Kennedy Syhlman, Mike Valentine, June Volding, Makinley Walter, Roselle Wardell, Jaxon Wauters, Josie Wenger, Jacob Wood, James Ballhagen, Nicklas Barker, Aden Butler, Ashley Coleman, Lloyd Foust, Kevin Hanson, Lucas Kentopp, Ethan Kirby, Kale Lyons, Payton Nolan, Lucas Ragsdale, Miranda Tyler, Walker Weedman
Eighth grade: Samantha Anema, Lora Apel, Olivia Bakken, Benton Bixby, Ella Costello, Brielle Coulter, Mason Crow, Trevor Folkerts, Sophia Folkerts, Anna Frahm, Isabelah Friedley, Megan Griffith, Jace Hall, Jerek Hall, Mystica Harreld, Braxten Johnson, Kamden Kannegieter, Taylor Kiewiet, Kayla Klingenborg, Ellary Knock, Camille Landphair, Shayden Loger, MaryClaire McCarter, Shae Mills, Madelyn Norton, Caleb Paulsen, Bryce Petersen, Nick Reinicke, Lydia Rodgers, Katelyn Roeder, Lauren Severson, Madison Smith, Alaina Steffen, Wilson Textor, Gus Varney, Johnny Wenger, Levi Adolphs, Cayden Buskohl, Ava Cleveland, Sophia Dice, Abigail Erpelding, Gabrielle Erpelding, Kaden Gray, Timothy Kirkpatrick II, Mackenzie Leohr, Tiye Payette, Madisen Theel, Gwendlyn Woodley
