NEW HARTFORD — Students named to the honor roll at Dike-New Hartford Junior High School include:
Seventh grade: Zachry Adelmund, Alayna Amling, Anastasia Bering, Summer Bertram, Maryn Bixby, Evan Brewer, Ellie -Lynn Colby, Lillie-Kay Colby, Madilyn Combs, Michael Combs, Emersen Cutsforth, Tyarius Deering, Jakob Epley, Indee Grassley, Samuel Heerts, Jayce Jensen, Andrew Jones, Sydney Ledtje, Chase Lehr, Claire McCumber, Cole McCumber, Ryan Merrill, Nickolas Neuroth, Shelby Ohrt, Norah O’Neill, Drew Petersen, Jadyn Petersen, Payton Petersen, Kyle Price, William Rogers, Angelina Rondeau, Blane Schmitt, Rumor Strange, Sophia Sulentic, Kennedy Syhlman, Miranda Tyler, Makinley Walter, Josie Wenger, James Ballhagen, Skyla Broten, Brendon Burch, Liam Eiklenborg, Presley Friedley, Adam Gamblin, Kevin Hanson, Emma Hayes, Melody Johnson, Ethan Kirby, Chance Knipp, Andrea Kucera, Kale Lyons, Lucas Ragsdale, Mike Valentine, June Volding, Roselle Wardell, Jaxon Wauters, Walker Weedman, Jacob Wood
Eighth grade: Lora Apel, Olivia Bakken, Benton Bixby, Ava Cleveland, Ella Costello, Brielle Coulter, Taya Curtis, Sophia Folkerts, Anna Frahm, Kaden Gray, Megan Griffith, Jace Hall, Jerek Hall, Mystica Harreld, Kamden Kannegieter, Taylor Kiewiet, Kayla Klingenborg, Ellary Knock, Camille Landphair, Shayden Loger, MaryClaire McCarter, Shae Mills, Madelyn Norton, Caleb Paulsen, Bryce Petersen, Nick Reinicke, Lauren Severson, Madison Smith, Alaina Steffen, Wilson Textor, Gus Varney, Johnny Wenger, Levi Adolphs, Samantha Anema, Cayden Buskohl, Mason Crow, Sophia Dice, Abigail Erpelding, Gabrielle Erpelding, Trevor Folkerts, Isabelah Friedley, Braxten Johnson, Wesley Lentfer, Mackenzie Leohr, Tiye Payette, Lydia Rodgers, Katelyn Roeder, Cayden Rubicam, Dillan Schipper, Madisen Theel, Madison Wagner, Gwendlyn Woodley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.