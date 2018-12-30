CEDAR FALLS — U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Brian J. Laudick graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Laudick earned distinction as an honor graduate.
The son of Douglas H. Laudick, he is a 2005 graduate of Cedar Falls High School.
HAMPTON — Brooke Benning, majoring in agricultural business at Iowa State University, Ames, was elected to serve as secretary of the Sigma Alpha Chapter at ISU in 2019 by chapter members.
In her role as secretary, Benning maintains accurate records, meeting minutes, and corresponds with members.
OSAGE — Hannah Mauser, an apparel, merchandising, and design major at Iowa State University, has earned a $5,000 scholarship from the YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund Case Study competition.
As part of the award, she will travel in January to attend a fashion industry gala in New York City.
Mauser is one of five Iowa State University apparel, merchandising, and design students to receive the scholarship this year.
Selection is based upon academics and the strength of each individual’s case study.
CEDAR FALLS — Dara Hulstein has been nominated for a place at the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, by Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley.
Hulstein is a senior at Cedar Falls High School.
Students named to the recent dean’s list at Buena Vista University, Storm Lake, include:
ACKLEY — Molly Forgy
CHARLES CITY — Kiera Kloster, Brandi Lantz, Michelle Kwilasz
ELMA — Jamie Shatek
LITTLE CEDAR — Holly Hanke
SHEFFIELD — Madison Shreckengost
TOLEDO — Shannon Feisel, Heidi Purk
WAVERLY — Kelsey Lund
Students were recently inducted into the Omega Pi Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi, an international honor society in education, at Buena Vista University. They include:
ACKLEY — Molly Forgy
TAMA — Heidi Purk
New graduates of Minnesota State University, Mankato, include:
CEDAR FALLS — Mohammed Althawimer, Kristine Ristau-Lee
DYSART — Carter Hennessy
LAWLER — Claire Achen
SPILLVILLE — Kathryn Ira
WATERLOO — Zachariah Newell
WAVERLY — Cody Schulte
DECORAH — Recent graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee include Kathleen O’Regan, School of Education; and Katrina Shindelar, College of Health Sciences.
WATERLOO — Dana L. Fraher recently graduated from Park University in Parkville, Mo.
A West High School alum, Fraher earned a master of business administration in human resource management.
Students on the recent dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, include:
MANCHESTER — Samuel Lahr
WATERLOO — Sadie Voigt
FAYETTE — Recent graduates of Upper Iowa University include:
ACKLEY — Owen Abkes
CEDAR FALLS — Carla Graves, Melissa Harding, Jackie Jones, Carl Ackles, Kaitlyn Davis, Tia Gutierrez, Stephanie McCoskey, Charles Trunck
CLARKSVILLE — Dina Dowden, Kelci Krull
CONRAD — Celsey Stevenson
CRESCO — Adam Elwood
DENVER — Christopher Kleinheksel
DYSART — Aubri Hansen
ELGIN — Joelle Davis
EVANSDALE — Jessica Bullerman
GILBERTVILLE — Mitchell Lamos
GRUNDY CENTER — Morgan Appel
HAZLETON — Lucas Mochal
HUDSON — Casey Miles
INDEPENDENCE — Katie Fischels
IONIA — Carly Pagel
JANESVILLE — Sydnie Johnson, Taylor Siech
NEW HAMPTON — Jessica Heying
OELWEIN — Lucy Kieffert
PARKERSBURG — Molly Cordes, Justin Mehmen, Canzadie Ozbourne Nigro, Carly Pollock
RIDGEWAY — Shania Kappes
SHELL ROCK — Rachael Siems
SUMNER — Ryan Thompson
TRAER — Peter Weber
WATERLOO — Crysta Berry, Brenda Bledsoe, Veronica Kelly, Rachel Kruger, Kristin Kruse, Nathan Martin, Candice McGee-Madlock, Caressa Pearson, Rikki Sims, Sarah Behrens, Trisha Duitsman, Kelsey Elfritz, Danielle Flanders, Travis Galloway, Alma Kantarevic, Jasmina Kovacevic, Arienne Martinez, Renee Morgan, David Sabotta, Jill Schares
WAVERLY — Jarod Johnson, April Krutsinger, Michael Strydom, Quinton Wilson, Michelle Chavez, Caleb Hess, Katie Traeger
WEST UNION — Stacie Burington, Tracy Nuss
