CEDAR FALLS — U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Brian J. Laudick graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

Laudick earned distinction as an honor graduate.

The son of Douglas H. Laudick, he is a 2005 graduate of Cedar Falls High School.

HAMPTON — Brooke Benning, majoring in agricultural business at Iowa State University, Ames, was elected to serve as secretary of the Sigma Alpha Chapter at ISU in 2019 by chapter members.

In her role as secretary, Benning maintains accurate records, meeting minutes, and corresponds with members.

OSAGE — Hannah Mauser, an apparel, merchandising, and design major at Iowa State University, has earned a $5,000 scholarship from the YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund Case Study competition.

As part of the award, she will travel in January to attend a fashion industry gala in New York City.

Mauser is one of five Iowa State University apparel, merchandising, and design students to receive the scholarship this year.

Selection is based upon academics and the strength of each individual’s case study.

CEDAR FALLS — Dara Hulstein has been nominated for a place at the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, by Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley.

Hulstein is a senior at Cedar Falls High School.

Students named to the recent dean’s list at Buena Vista University, Storm Lake, include:

ACKLEY — Molly Forgy

CHARLES CITY — Kiera Kloster, Brandi Lantz, Michelle Kwilasz

ELMA — Jamie Shatek

LITTLE CEDAR — Holly Hanke

SHEFFIELD — Madison Shreckengost

TOLEDO — Shannon Feisel, Heidi Purk

WAVERLY — Kelsey Lund

Students  were recently inducted into the Omega Pi Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi, an international honor society in education, at Buena Vista University. They include:

ACKLEY — Molly Forgy

TAMA — Heidi Purk

New graduates of Minnesota State University, Mankato, include:

CEDAR FALLS — Mohammed Althawimer, Kristine Ristau-Lee

DYSART — Carter Hennessy

LAWLER — Claire Achen

SPILLVILLE — Kathryn Ira

WATERLOO — Zachariah Newell

WAVERLY — Cody Schulte

DECORAH — Recent graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee include Kathleen O’Regan, School of Education; and Katrina Shindelar, College of Health Sciences.

WATERLOO — Dana L. Fraher recently graduated from Park University in Parkville, Mo.

A West High School alum, Fraher earned a master of business administration in human resource management.

Students on the recent dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, include:

MANCHESTER — Samuel Lahr

WATERLOO — Sadie Voigt

FAYETTE — Recent graduates of Upper Iowa University include:

ACKLEY — Owen Abkes

CEDAR FALLS — Carla Graves, Melissa Harding, Jackie Jones, Carl Ackles, Kaitlyn Davis, Tia Gutierrez, Stephanie McCoskey, Charles Trunck

CLARKSVILLE — Dina Dowden, Kelci Krull

CONRAD — Celsey Stevenson

CRESCO — Adam Elwood

DENVER — Christopher Kleinheksel

DYSART — Aubri Hansen

ELGIN — Joelle Davis

EVANSDALE — Jessica Bullerman

GILBERTVILLE — Mitchell Lamos

GRUNDY CENTER — Morgan Appel

HAZLETON — Lucas Mochal

HUDSON — Casey Miles

INDEPENDENCE — Katie Fischels

IONIA — Carly Pagel

JANESVILLE — Sydnie Johnson, Taylor Siech

NEW HAMPTON — Jessica Heying

OELWEIN — Lucy Kieffert

PARKERSBURG — Molly Cordes, Justin Mehmen, Canzadie Ozbourne Nigro, Carly Pollock

RIDGEWAY — Shania Kappes

SHELL ROCK — Rachael Siems

SUMNER — Ryan Thompson

TRAER — Peter Weber

WATERLOO — Crysta Berry, Brenda Bledsoe, Veronica Kelly, Rachel Kruger, Kristin Kruse, Nathan Martin, Candice McGee-Madlock, Caressa Pearson, Rikki Sims, Sarah Behrens, Trisha Duitsman, Kelsey Elfritz, Danielle Flanders, Travis Galloway, Alma Kantarevic, Jasmina Kovacevic, Arienne Martinez, Renee Morgan, David Sabotta, Jill Schares

WAVERLY — Jarod Johnson, April Krutsinger, Michael Strydom, Quinton Wilson, Michelle Chavez, Caleb Hess, Katie Traeger

WEST UNION — Stacie Burington, Tracy Nuss

