Students named to the dean’s list at Grand View University, Des Moines, include:
CEDAR FALLS — Brandon Jerome
CHARLES CITY — Helen Carey
ELDORA — Tyson Smith
SUMNER — Kally Frisch
TAMA — Ian Slagle
WAVERLY — Madison Brewer, Rebecca Broerman
FLOYD — Meagan Miller
Students named to the recent dean’s list at Central College, Pella, include:
CALMAR — Mahogani Boe
CEDAR FALLS — Lauryn Kramer
CHARLES CITY — Madison Friedrich
CONRAD — Jessica Popejoy-Geiken
ELDORA — Hannah Tripp
ELGIN — Daniel Imoehl
HUDSON — Trevor Ruiz
IOWA FALLS — Michael Ostbloom, Kylie Gerstein
JESUP — Brandon Zumbach
MANCHESTER — Megan Beuter, Marissa Wright
ORCHARD — Tayler Adams
STEAMBOAT ROCK — Jessica Lippert
TAMA — Mariah Fritz
Area students at Buena Vista University, Storm Lake, were recently honored at the annual Student Recognition Dinner:
DECORAH — Skye Kelley; Academic Excellence Award as a fourth-year student.
DUMONT — Cassidy Miller; Academic Excellence Award as a second-year student.
ELDORA — Jordyn Daggs-Olson; Academic Excellence Award as a second-year student and was inducted into the BVU Global Fellows Program. Daggs-Olson also was awarded the Dvergsten Interim Travel Fund.
IONIA — Mariah Trettin; Otteman Student Research & Internship.
LA PORTE CITY — Kolten Bader; Clifford A. Rae Academic Achievement Award.
IOWA FALLS — Brittany Fisher; Clifford A. Rae Academic Achievement Award.
MANCHESTER — Kaitlyn Werner; Student Organization Leader award for her role in the Student Association of Social Workers.
NASHUA — Chancellor Johnson; William and Lavina Wesselink Student Development Fund.
REINBECK — Jenny Schildroth; Academic Excellence Award as a fourth-year student and a Student Organization Leader award for her role in IMPACT.
You have free articles remaining.
New graduates of Simpson College, Indianola, include:
CLUTIER — Jayde Vogeler
FAIRBANK — David Jergens
GLADBROOK — Luke Petty
HAMPTON — Katie Brolsma, Blake Brown, Victoria Wreghitt
HOLLAND — Emily Goodenbour
SHEFFIELD — Samuel Amsbaugh
VINTON — Matthew Lash
WAVERLY — Brandt Seward
CHARLES CITY — Elizabeth Wolfe is in the spring dean’s list at Marquette University in Milwaukee.
She is a finance student.
DENVER — Megan Frost has earned a place on the dean’s list at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Mo.
New graduates of St. Ambrose University, Davenport, include:
DENVER — Joanna Dunleavy
MANCHESTER — Alexa Holtz, Reeann McCarty
WATERLOO — Meredith Bailey, Matthew Mahoney
Recent graduates of Buena Vista University, Storm Lake, include:
CHARLES CITY — Shelby Hicks
CONRAD — Jarrett Drummer, Nolan Emley
FREDERICKSBURG — Kory Attleson
HAMPTON — Anne Plagge, Karrie Finnigan-Ziegler, Katelyn Foster
IONIA — Mariah Trettin
LA PORTE CITY — Kolten Bader
LATIMER — Brittany West
OSAGE — Alexis Adams
SHEFFIELD — Trent Trask
TOLEDO — Codi Wegner-Groth, Eric Werner
TOLEDO — Stacey Zeman
New graduates of Marquette University in Milwaukee include:
DENVER — Jessica Kuennen
LA PORTE CITY — Darian Powell
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.