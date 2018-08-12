{{featured_button_text}}
Architect Geoffrey Grimes had a special emphasis on school design.

 TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer

Students named to the dean’s list at Grand View University, Des Moines, include:

CEDAR FALLS — Brandon Jerome

CHARLES CITY — Helen Carey

ELDORA — Tyson Smith

SUMNER — Kally Frisch

TAMA — Ian Slagle

WAVERLY — Madison Brewer, Rebecca Broerman

FLOYD — Meagan Miller

Students named to the recent dean’s list at Central College, Pella, include:

CALMAR — Mahogani Boe

CEDAR FALLS — Lauryn Kramer

CHARLES CITY — Madison Friedrich

CONRAD — Jessica Popejoy-Geiken

ELDORA — Hannah Tripp

ELGIN — Daniel Imoehl

HUDSON — Trevor Ruiz

IOWA FALLS — Michael Ostbloom, Kylie Gerstein

JESUP — Brandon Zumbach

MANCHESTER — Megan Beuter, Marissa Wright

ORCHARD — Tayler Adams

STEAMBOAT ROCK — Jessica Lippert

TAMA — Mariah Fritz

Area students at Buena Vista University, Storm Lake, were recently honored at the annual Student Recognition Dinner:

DECORAH — Skye Kelley; Academic Excellence Award as a fourth-year student.

DUMONT — Cassidy Miller; Academic Excellence Award as a second-year student.

ELDORA — Jordyn Daggs-Olson; Academic Excellence Award as a second-year student and was inducted into the BVU Global Fellows Program. Daggs-Olson also was awarded the Dvergsten Interim Travel Fund.

IONIA — Mariah Trettin; Otteman Student Research & Internship.

LA PORTE CITY — Kolten Bader; Clifford A. Rae Academic Achievement Award.

IOWA FALLS — Brittany Fisher; Clifford A. Rae Academic Achievement Award.

MANCHESTER — Kaitlyn Werner; Student Organization Leader award for her role in the Student Association of Social Workers.

NASHUA — Chancellor Johnson; William and Lavina Wesselink Student Development Fund.

REINBECK — Jenny Schildroth; Academic Excellence Award as a fourth-year student and a Student Organization Leader award for her role in IMPACT.

New graduates of Simpson College, Indianola, include:

CLUTIER — Jayde Vogeler

FAIRBANK — David Jergens

GLADBROOK — Luke Petty

HAMPTON — Katie Brolsma, Blake Brown, Victoria Wreghitt

HOLLAND — Emily Goodenbour

SHEFFIELD — Samuel Amsbaugh

VINTON — Matthew Lash

WAVERLY — Brandt Seward

CHARLES CITY — Elizabeth Wolfe is in the spring dean’s list at Marquette University in Milwaukee.

She is a finance student.

DENVER — Megan Frost has earned a place on the dean’s list at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Mo.

New graduates of St. Ambrose University, Davenport, include:

DENVER — Joanna Dunleavy

MANCHESTER — Alexa Holtz, Reeann McCarty

WATERLOO — Meredith Bailey, Matthew Mahoney

Recent graduates of Buena Vista University, Storm Lake, include:

CHARLES CITY — Shelby Hicks

CONRAD — Jarrett Drummer, Nolan Emley

FREDERICKSBURG — Kory Attleson

HAMPTON — Anne Plagge, Karrie Finnigan-Ziegler, Katelyn Foster

IONIA — Mariah Trettin

LA PORTE CITY — Kolten Bader

LATIMER — Brittany West

OSAGE — Alexis Adams

SHEFFIELD — Trent Trask

TOLEDO — Codi Wegner-Groth, Eric Werner

TOLEDO — Stacey Zeman

New graduates of Marquette University in Milwaukee include:

DENVER — Jessica Kuennen

LA PORTE CITY — Darian Powell

