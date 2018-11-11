Students named to the dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, include:
ACKLEY — Jose Hernandez
DENVER — Von Steck
MANCHESTER — Samuel Lahr
WATERLOO — Sadie Voigt
CHARLES CITY — Cameron Stock was a member of the men’s golf team at Graceland University in Lamoni which earned distinction as a scholar team for the 2017-18 academic year by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
For a team to be considered for the NAIA Scholar Team award, it must have a minimum 3.0 grade point average.
