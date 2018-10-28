Try 1 month for 99¢

TRAER — Landon Calderwood, an Iowa State University senior studying family and consumer sciences education and studies, will serve as chair-elect of the Student Unit of the American Association Family Consumer Sciences National Board.

Calderwood will also attend the 110th Conference and Expo in the St. Louis and meet with the board of directors, student unit leaders, and other members of the group.

The family and consumer sciences program is administered by the Department of Human Development and Family Studies within the College of Human Sciences at ISU.

The National Merit Scholarship Corp., Evanston, Ill., has announced the names of semifinalists in the annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

These high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships.

They include:

CEDAR FALLS — Astoria Chao, Alex L. Glascock and William T. Sims, Cedar Falls High School; Ryley J. Hindman, Valley Lutheran

DECORAH — Cassidy R. Carolan, Decorah High School

DENVER — Jaden M. Forde, Denver High School

INDEPENDENCE — Zander J. Smith, Independence High School

LA PORTE CITY — Carter Spore, Union High School

OELWEIN — Harrison Gieselman, home-schooled

WATERLOO — Hannah Van Sickle, Waterloo Christian School

WAVERLY — Samuel Potter and Alexander Schiesher, Waverly-Shell Rock High School

CEDAR FALLS — Marcus McConahay and Andrea Schlotman have been named to the summer president’s list at Des Moines Area Community College.

New graduates of Morningside College, Sioux City, include:

ACKLEY — Lacey Buchheit

DECORAH — Alyssa Halweg, Jesse Halweg, Andrea Knaack, Michelle Ptacek, Stacy Williams

INDEPENDENCE — Jacalyn Hitchcock

OELWEIN — Brett Ehlers

SHELL ROCK — Michelle Kappmeyer

WINTHROP — Alyson Franck, Jenalee McElroy

WATERLOO — David Bivens has been named to the summer dean’s list at Des Moines Area Community College.

CEDAR FALLS — Ashley Okoro has earned a spot on the summer 2018 dean’s list at Valdosta State University in Georgia.

WAVERLY — Students accepted into the Wartburg College teacher education program include:

ALLISON — Shayna Engelhardt

CLARKSVILLE — Jordan Myers

CONRAD — Nicole Lutes

DYSART — Weston Krug

ELDORA — Johanna Vander Wilt

FREDERICKSBURG — Bridget Schaufenbuel

HAMPTON — Abby McKee, Bethany Zenk

OELWEIN — Anthony Rex

WATERLOO — Bethany O’Clair

WAVERLY — Patricia Whitney

Students must demonstrate effective reflective components in teaching, pass the Praxis Core Academic Skills for Educators exam and complete several other requirements to be considered for the program.

