TRAER — Landon Calderwood, an Iowa State University senior studying family and consumer sciences education and studies, will serve as chair-elect of the Student Unit of the American Association Family Consumer Sciences National Board.
Calderwood will also attend the 110th Conference and Expo in the St. Louis and meet with the board of directors, student unit leaders, and other members of the group.
The family and consumer sciences program is administered by the Department of Human Development and Family Studies within the College of Human Sciences at ISU.
The National Merit Scholarship Corp., Evanston, Ill., has announced the names of semifinalists in the annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
These high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships.
They include:
CEDAR FALLS — Astoria Chao, Alex L. Glascock and William T. Sims, Cedar Falls High School; Ryley J. Hindman, Valley Lutheran
DECORAH — Cassidy R. Carolan, Decorah High School
DENVER — Jaden M. Forde, Denver High School
INDEPENDENCE — Zander J. Smith, Independence High School
LA PORTE CITY — Carter Spore, Union High School
OELWEIN — Harrison Gieselman, home-schooled
WATERLOO — Hannah Van Sickle, Waterloo Christian School
WAVERLY — Samuel Potter and Alexander Schiesher, Waverly-Shell Rock High School
CEDAR FALLS — Marcus McConahay and Andrea Schlotman have been named to the summer president’s list at Des Moines Area Community College.
New graduates of Morningside College, Sioux City, include:
ACKLEY — Lacey Buchheit
DECORAH — Alyssa Halweg, Jesse Halweg, Andrea Knaack, Michelle Ptacek, Stacy Williams
INDEPENDENCE — Jacalyn Hitchcock
OELWEIN — Brett Ehlers
SHELL ROCK — Michelle Kappmeyer
WINTHROP — Alyson Franck, Jenalee McElroy
WATERLOO — David Bivens has been named to the summer dean’s list at Des Moines Area Community College.
CEDAR FALLS — Ashley Okoro has earned a spot on the summer 2018 dean’s list at Valdosta State University in Georgia.
WAVERLY — Students accepted into the Wartburg College teacher education program include:
ALLISON — Shayna Engelhardt
CLARKSVILLE — Jordan Myers
CONRAD — Nicole Lutes
DYSART — Weston Krug
ELDORA — Johanna Vander Wilt
FREDERICKSBURG — Bridget Schaufenbuel
HAMPTON — Abby McKee, Bethany Zenk
OELWEIN — Anthony Rex
WATERLOO — Bethany O’Clair
WAVERLY — Patricia Whitney
Students must demonstrate effective reflective components in teaching, pass the Praxis Core Academic Skills for Educators exam and complete several other requirements to be considered for the program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.