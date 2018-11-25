ELDORA — Jordyn Daggs-Olson has been named as a Vikings Game Day communications intern as part of Buena Vista University’s partnership with the Minnesota Vikings.
Game Day interns assist with activities during the fall season that include arranging press boxes, delivering game information to media, and recording player/coach interviews at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Internship credit is available for those who are selected.
This competitive opportunity is open to students across majors each spring and is made possible through an alumni partnership that was established in 2009.
ACKLEY — Jose Hernandez recently graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport.
He earned a doctor of chiropractic degree.
CHARLES CITY — Shantel Van Hauen was a member of the softball team at Graceland University, Lamoni, which earned the distinction of a scholar team for the 2017-18 academic year by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).
For a team to be considered for the NAIA Scholar Team award, it must have a minimum 3.0 grade point average.
Students earning places on the dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis include:
CEDAR FALLS — Alex Dou
GRUNDY CENTER — Tiana Saak
WATERLOO — Nick Rafferty
New graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Madison include:
CEDAR FALLS — Audrey Flack, bachelor of science-nursing
DECORAH — Rebecca Alcock, bachelor of science-biomedical engineering
DYSART — Andrew Heckroth, master of arts-library and information studies
INDEPENDENCE — Holly Reyner, a sophomore music major from Independence, was named to the recent dean’s list at Monmouth (Ill.) College.
ELK RUN HEIGHTS — John Magnuson recently graduated with an associate’s degree from Marshalltown Community College.
DECORAH — Charles Baldwin has earned a place on the dean’s list at Furman University in Greenville, S.C.
WATERLOO — Jessica Tate was among graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during the summer commencement ceremony.
Tate earned a doctor of philosophy from the Office of Graduate Studies.
CEDAR FALLS — Angela Johnson has earned a $1,000 Student Excellence Award to apply toward her bachelor’s degree at Iowa State University, Ames.
The scholarship, awarded July 1, is from Great Plains Interactive Distance Education Alliance.
Johnson is getting her bachelor’s degree online in early childcare education and programming through Iowa State. Her coursework could come from six additional universities participating online.
She is one of five students to receive the scholarship this year.
WATERLOO — Emilia Stastny will receive the IHCC Smile Squad Dental Club Scholarship.
Stastny is a graduate of East High School and is enrolled in the dental assisting/hygiene program at Indian Hills in Ottumwa.
New graduates of Loras College, Dubuque, include:
CEDARFALLS — Noah F. Miller, Timothy R. Sevcik
DEOCRAH — Kelly R. Minear
DENVER — Courtney M. Moeller
FAIRBANK — Crystal M. Kleitsch
FAYETTE — Susan S. Scott
GENEVA — Kennedy Wohlford
GILBERTVILLE — Kathryn A. Bailey
SPILLVILLE — Kendal R. Kuboushek
WATERLOO — Samantha J. Graff, Megan E. Hoffman, Bailey C. Hussey, Abby M. Mcelroy, Robert M. Nelson, Riley J. O’Neill
WST UNION — Rachel M. Baruth, Regan H. Wolverton
WINTHROP — Jordan J. Schultz
