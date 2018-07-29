Subscribe for 33¢ / day
READLYN — Patrick Brodigan has been named a finalist in the American Public University System School of Security & Global Studies and School of Business Presidential Management Fellows program.

Brodigan is an emergency and disaster management: weather station chief with the U.S. Air Force.

PMF fellows are offered a two-year leadership development opportunity within the federal government.

WATERLOO — Seema Arab, doctor of audiology with NewSound Hearing Centers, recently traveled with the Starkey Hearing Foundation to Kingston, Jamaica, as part of its hearing missions team.

The trip was Arab’s first with the foundation since joining the NewSound Hearing (previously Black Hawk Hearing Aid Center and Hearing Unlimited) family in 2005.

Nearly 430 people, both adults and children, were fitted with hearing aids the first day, many completely deaf. The second day nearly 100 more arrived.

During the mission they also met the first lady of Jamaica, Lorna Golding.

Indian Hills Community College, Ottumwa, has released the names of the students on the college’s academic honor roll:

CEDAR FALLS — Kelcie Loughren

INDEPENDENCE — Luke Kayser

MANCHESTER — Clayton Larsen

SHELL ROCK — Jaylie Reints

TRAER — Olivia Pargeon

WATERLOO — Hanna Hensing, Taylor Hiatt, Megan McElmeel

New graduates of Indian Hills Community College, Ottumwa, include:

CEDAR FALLS — Kelcie Loughren

HUDSON — Allie Schaefer

INDEPENDENCE — Luke Kayser

MANCHESTER — Clayton Larsen

TRAER — Olivia Pargeon

WATERLOO — Hanna Hensing, Megan McElmeel

SHELL ROCK — Sara Demuth is among students on the dean’s list at Quincy (Ill.) University.

ACKLEY — Ethan Hoyt has been named to the dean’s list at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas.

Hoyt is a mechanical engineering student.

Morningside College, Sioux City, recently presented master of arts in teaching degrees and master of science in nursing degrees to spring graduates, including:

CALMAR — Emily Elsbernd

CEDAR FALLS — Andrea Hutchison, Jennifer Reiter, Jenna Schmidt, Sadie Terpstra-Schwab

FAYETTE — Valerie Buehler

JESUP — Amanda Grau

LINCOLN — Jordan Krueger

ROCKFORD — Brennan Fischer

TAMA — Dustin Peska

WATERLOO — Erin Brennan, Kimberly Henning, Julie Mohlis, Meigan Zimmerman

WAVERLY — Courtney Koch

Kirkwood Community College, Cedar Rapids, celebrated the top echelon of students involved in academic programs during its annual Outstanding Student Recognition program on April 23.

Student nominees are selected by faculty based on exceptional academic performance, completion of at least half of their coursework toward a degree, enrollment during the current fall and/or spring terms of the award, and their qualities of character and leadership:

ACKLEY — Michael Young

CEDAR FALLS — Ryan Roth

SUMNER — Tori Henniges

WAUCOMA — Reece Barloon

WATERLOO — Collin McFadden has won a Hilldale Undergraduate/Faculty Research Fellowship at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

McFadden studies computer sciences.

HUDSON — Emily R. Rokusek recently graduated from Doane University in Crete, Neb.

She earned a master of arts in management.

