READLYN — Patrick Brodigan has been named a finalist in the American Public University System School of Security & Global Studies and School of Business Presidential Management Fellows program.
Brodigan is an emergency and disaster management: weather station chief with the U.S. Air Force.
PMF fellows are offered a two-year leadership development opportunity within the federal government.
WATERLOO — Seema Arab, doctor of audiology with NewSound Hearing Centers, recently traveled with the Starkey Hearing Foundation to Kingston, Jamaica, as part of its hearing missions team.
The trip was Arab’s first with the foundation since joining the NewSound Hearing (previously Black Hawk Hearing Aid Center and Hearing Unlimited) family in 2005.
Nearly 430 people, both adults and children, were fitted with hearing aids the first day, many completely deaf. The second day nearly 100 more arrived.
During the mission they also met the first lady of Jamaica, Lorna Golding.
Indian Hills Community College, Ottumwa, has released the names of the students on the college’s academic honor roll:
CEDAR FALLS — Kelcie Loughren
INDEPENDENCE — Luke Kayser
MANCHESTER — Clayton Larsen
SHELL ROCK — Jaylie Reints
TRAER — Olivia Pargeon
WATERLOO — Hanna Hensing, Taylor Hiatt, Megan McElmeel
New graduates of Indian Hills Community College, Ottumwa, include:
CEDAR FALLS — Kelcie Loughren
HUDSON — Allie Schaefer
INDEPENDENCE — Luke Kayser
MANCHESTER — Clayton Larsen
TRAER — Olivia Pargeon
WATERLOO — Hanna Hensing, Megan McElmeel
SHELL ROCK — Sara Demuth is among students on the dean’s list at Quincy (Ill.) University.
ACKLEY — Ethan Hoyt has been named to the dean’s list at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas.
Hoyt is a mechanical engineering student.
Morningside College, Sioux City, recently presented master of arts in teaching degrees and master of science in nursing degrees to spring graduates, including:
CALMAR — Emily Elsbernd
CEDAR FALLS — Andrea Hutchison, Jennifer Reiter, Jenna Schmidt, Sadie Terpstra-Schwab
FAYETTE — Valerie Buehler
JESUP — Amanda Grau
LINCOLN — Jordan Krueger
ROCKFORD — Brennan Fischer
TAMA — Dustin Peska
WATERLOO — Erin Brennan, Kimberly Henning, Julie Mohlis, Meigan Zimmerman
WAVERLY — Courtney Koch
Kirkwood Community College, Cedar Rapids, celebrated the top echelon of students involved in academic programs during its annual Outstanding Student Recognition program on April 23.
Student nominees are selected by faculty based on exceptional academic performance, completion of at least half of their coursework toward a degree, enrollment during the current fall and/or spring terms of the award, and their qualities of character and leadership:
ACKLEY — Michael Young
CEDAR FALLS — Ryan Roth
SUMNER — Tori Henniges
WAUCOMA — Reece Barloon
WATERLOO — Collin McFadden has won a Hilldale Undergraduate/Faculty Research Fellowship at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
McFadden studies computer sciences.
HUDSON — Emily R. Rokusek recently graduated from Doane University in Crete, Neb.
She earned a master of arts in management.
