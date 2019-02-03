Try 1 month for 99¢

Area graduates of St. Ambrose University, Davenport, include three master’s degree candidates:

ELDORA — Katherine Shindelar, physician assistant studies

LA PORTE CITY — Brittany Frush, physician assistant studies

MANCHESTER — Jennifer Langel, organizational leadership

CEDAR FALLS — Emily Barth has earned a spot on the recent dean’s list at Campbellsville (Ky.) University.

Barth is a junior.

DECORAH — Jaden Anderson, Lakin Engen and Haley Selness have been named to the president’s list at Western Technical College in La Crosse, Wis.

Students named to the fall dean’s list at Clarke University, Dubuque, include:

BRANDON — Jenna Weber

CALMAR — Hattie Frana

CLERMONT — Autumn Lamb

INDEPENDENCE — Paige Davis, Jayeden Leisinger Rice

TRIPOLI — Lauren Block

Students on the dean’s list at Bethel University, St. Paul, Minn., include:

CALMAR — Madisen Ondrashek

DECORAH — Carston Krieg

WATERLOO — David Becker

MANCHESTER — Nicole Lucas, a dietetics major at Iowa State University, has been elected inventory coordinator of The SHOP (Students Helping Our Peers) leadership.

The SHOP is a student-run food pantry that provides free food for Iowa State students to make sure everyone on campus is fed. Anyone in the campus community is welcome to stop in 2612 Food Sciences Building and pick up as much food as they need for their family.

The SHOP is hosted by the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition.

WATERLOO — Jared Smith has been named to the dean’s list at Ohio Christian University in Circleville, Ohio.

Students who’ve earned places on the dean’s list at Morningside College in Sioux City include:

FAIRBANK — Tyler Haberman

JESUP — Ethan Wyant

RADCLIFFE — Mackenna Ruffcorn

WATERLOO — Alisia Woodward

